American dentist who wanted to fly from London to Spain ends up in the Caribbean

The bizarre story of the man who wanted to fly to Granada in Spain and ended up on Grenada in the Caribbean.

Á. M. Granada Friday, 27 December 2024, 10:28

More than 6,400 kilometres separate the Alhambra in Spain from the Caribbean. This more than considerable distance is, however, reduced to a single letter in the English language. Edward Gamson, an American dentist who asked to fly to Granada to visit the famous monument and ended up on the island of Grenada located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, knows this only too well. A mix-up for which he is suing British Airways.

As reported by NBC News, the Maryland-born doctor was in Europe for a conference. Gamson wanted to take advantage of his stay on this side of the pond to visit Granada, particularly the Alhambra and other gems of Spain's historical and cultural heritage. He though he had bought two plane tickets from London to Granada and the rest is history.

"Why are we taking a detour across the Atlantic if we are going to Spain? Sir, we're flying to the Indies." This was the conversation reported in TIME magazine between Gamson and a cabain crew member on his British Airways flight. This was the moment when the American dentist realised that he and his companion were going to the Caribbean and not to the Spanish city of Granada.

As compensation for the error in issuing his tickets, the airline offered him 354 euros per ticket and a loyalty programme with 50,000 points to fly with the company. This was insufficient compensation in the dentist's eyes as he had used 375,000 points to purchase first class tickets. He had also made advance reservations for hotels, train travel and sightseeing tours to a total value of 34,000 US dollars. A five-digit figure all because of the confusion over a single letter.