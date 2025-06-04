These are the 13 best beaches in southern Spain's Granada province, according to well-known travel magazine

Alberto Flores Granada Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 16:36 Compartir

As summer approaches the beaches of Granada province are starting to get busy. A total of 79 kilometres of coastline which, although not as popular as other beaches in Andalucía, offer some of the best sun, sea and sand in the south of Spain.

Among the almost 80 kilometres of beaches on the Costa Tropical, the popular travel magazine Traveler has highlighted a total of 13 beaches that stand out above the rest; places that offer transparent waters, great diving and an excellent gastronomy.

The first place that stands out in the publication is La Rijana beach. It is 250 metres long and 20 metres wide, with a large rock that juts out into the sea, a watchtower and a beach bar.

It also highlights the Cantarriján naturist beach, defined as "one of the jewels of Almuñécar". The magazine makes it clear that despite the difficult access, it is one of the most popular beaches on the Costa Tropical during the summer months.

Another famous beach in Granada province is La Herradura, which offers a family atmosphere and a beautiful urban beach in a "lovely" bay and promenade. It is surrounded by the cliffs of the Paraje Natural Marino de los Acantilados Maro-Cerro Gordo.

One of the most popular and extensive beaches in Granada province is the Charca de Salobreña. With 1.8 kilometres of coastline, it is an ideal beach for families with all the services and a promenade.

Between El Peñón del Santo and the Paseo de Cotobro in Almuñécar is San Cristóbal beach. A large sandy area with good services, a good promenade and an "enviable climate" that makes it perfect to enjoy during the summer months.

El Sotillo beach offers 1.3 kilometres of sand where it is possible to escape from the crowds and find peace and quiet. An ideal place for those looking for a quiet area to spend a few idyllic days.

Those looking for clean beaches, an urban atmosphere and a multitude of recreational, leisure and sporting options along the 1.4 kilometres of coastline will find La Mamola the perfect place.

One of Granada's hidden gems, according to Traveler magazine, is located on El Ruso beach, a quiet beach that can be reached from La Rábita. You do have to walk along a dusty, sandy path to get there, but it's well worth it because at the end you'll find "a real natural paradise".

Back in Almuñécar, Traveler highlights Velilla beach, which is 50 metres wide and almost 1.5 kilometres long. The magazine points out that "it is difficult not to find peace and quiet in summer", especially in the early morning or late afternoon and evening.

Calahonda has one of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Granada province. With white houses and little boats, this popular beach is 1.2 kilometres long. A place that is "worth a visit" according to Traveler.

Another coastal spot worth visiting is the Peñón de Salobreña beach, which is "surrounded by agricultural crops" and is 1.1 kilometres long and 25 metres wide. It has many restaurants and "beautiful views".

The last beach that Traveler magazine highlights in Granada province is Curumbico in Almuñécar. A little known area that and an "ideal place if you don't like waves" and where there will never be too many people.