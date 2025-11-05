Roundabouts get fruity on Granada's Costa Tropical

One of the figures being placed on a roundabout in Almuñécar.

Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical is filling its roundabouts with giant fruit. Some 24 figures representing the area's subtropical fruits have already been placed at the entrances to the town, as part of its 'Gran Eje Verde' (big green axis) project to beautify the town.

Almuñécar is beginning to fill its main access roads with colour with the installation of the first giant subtropical fruits. The town's access roads are already decorated with a total of 24 figures installed so far, out of the 40 planned for the Gran Eje Verde project to beautify the town.

Five two-metre-high figures, eight one-metre-high figures and eleven 60-centimetre-high figures have already been installed. There are still 13 one-metre-high pieces and 18 60-centimetre-high pieces to be added, which are being manufactured by Tematizaciones Callejas, a company based in the village of Ogíjares.

José Manuel Rejón Callejas, the company's manager, explains that they are currently working on the smaller fruits, which will be added to the larger figures that have already been installed. He explained that the large pieces have taken about two months to complete and estimates that, when the small ones are finished, they will have invested a total of four or five months in the entire project.

The work is on schedule and should be completed in November, as according to the manager, the intention is for all the pieces to be in place before the Christmas holidays.

The first fruits have been placed at the Los Pinos roundabout, the fire brigade roundabout and the Costa Banana roundabout, next to the Guardia Civil police station, while no work has yet been done on the Las Palomas roundabout.

Councillor Francisco Rodríguez said that the figures will "change the appearance of the access roads, giving residents and visitors the image of a large town that takes care of its environment and projects a modern and spectacular image."

The project is co-financed by the Almuñécar Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan, thanks to Next Generation funds from the European Union.