Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Beaches

Granada province beach breakwater ready after a year

The Hoyo 19 area of Playa Granada in Motril will now be protected from the effects of winter storms

M. J. Arrebola

Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 17:46

After twenty years of waiting, the project to create a breakwater in the Hoyo 19 area of Playa Granada in Motril, Granada province, is complete. The work, which promised to put an end to the damage caused by winter storms on the coast, started on 24 October 2024. After the delays, twelve months later, the workers have removed the fences, the machines have smoothed the sand and the breakwater is completely finished.

Year after year, local residents, hoteliers and authorities watched as Playa Granada got washed away by the waves every winter. Now, after five years of administrative delays and bureaucracy, the area has a 247-metre-long defence, thanks to an investment of 5.8 million euros. 100,000 tonnes of marble limestone, which have been extracted from the Santa Teresa de Lobres quarry to build the defence.

When the summer arrived, beachgoers had to share the space with the lorries and machines which continued working at pace. Everything was going according to plan until the end of August when a step reappeared in front of the Hoyo 19 beach bar, at one end of the beach. However, in a matter of hours, municipal machines were on the site, bringing sand and levelling the area so that the public could enjoy the beach normally and work continued to build the breakwater.

The transfer of large quantities of sand has already allowed the recovery of more than 150 metres of beach in the Bonobo and AWA areas and the ultimate aim is for Motril to have a regenerated 1,800 metres of coastline. To create the beach some 711,362 cubic metres of earth have been moved from Playa de Poniente and Playa del Cable and the rest of the sand was taken from the Molvízar weir.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga university to come up with tourism plan for eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Fourth blaze in a month in eastern Costa del Sol shanty area
  3. 3 Ten-man Malaga CF crush Andorra in spectacular home victory
  4. 4 360° by Cordia: First stone laid on the Costa del Sol for Cordia's next luxury development in Spain
  5. 5 Preparations for Christmas and New Year festivities in Torremolinos get under way
  6. 6 Malaga policeman wins world bronze in jiu-jitsu championship
  7. 7 Norwegian ensemble to bring European Renaissance music to popular Costa del Sol venue
  8. 8 2026 Vuelta a España to begin with Monaco time trial on Formula 1 circuit
  9. 9 International tourism in Torremolinos rose by 12 per cent in September
  10. 10 Annual donation to well-known Costa del Sol charity to be used on employment and family project

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Granada province beach breakwater ready after a year

Granada province beach breakwater ready after a year