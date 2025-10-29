Granada province beach breakwater ready after a year

M. J. Arrebola Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 17:46 Share

After twenty years of waiting, the project to create a breakwater in the Hoyo 19 area of Playa Granada in Motril, Granada province, is complete. The work, which promised to put an end to the damage caused by winter storms on the coast, started on 24 October 2024. After the delays, twelve months later, the workers have removed the fences, the machines have smoothed the sand and the breakwater is completely finished.

Year after year, local residents, hoteliers and authorities watched as Playa Granada got washed away by the waves every winter. Now, after five years of administrative delays and bureaucracy, the area has a 247-metre-long defence, thanks to an investment of 5.8 million euros. 100,000 tonnes of marble limestone, which have been extracted from the Santa Teresa de Lobres quarry to build the defence.

When the summer arrived, beachgoers had to share the space with the lorries and machines which continued working at pace. Everything was going according to plan until the end of August when a step reappeared in front of the Hoyo 19 beach bar, at one end of the beach. However, in a matter of hours, municipal machines were on the site, bringing sand and levelling the area so that the public could enjoy the beach normally and work continued to build the breakwater.

The transfer of large quantities of sand has already allowed the recovery of more than 150 metres of beach in the Bonobo and AWA areas and the ultimate aim is for Motril to have a regenerated 1,800 metres of coastline. To create the beach some 711,362 cubic metres of earth have been moved from Playa de Poniente and Playa del Cable and the rest of the sand was taken from the Molvízar weir.