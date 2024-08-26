'They weigh more than a kilo': the bar on Granada's Costa Tropical that sells XXL burgers

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

&#039;They weigh more than a kilo&#039;: the bar on Granada&#039;s Costa Tropical that sells XXL burgers
Food and drink

Beef, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cucumber, caramelised onion, potato omelette... these are just some of the ingredients of the so-called 'Triple H', created by an establishment in Salobreña

Alberto Flores

Granada

Monday, 26 August 2024, 23:51

Beef, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cucumber, caramelised onion, omelette... these are just some of the ingredients of the so-called 'Triple H', the XXL size burger that La Casa de Hidalgo, a bar in Salobreña on Granada's Costa Tropical, has started selling. A long list of ingredients make up a burger that weighs more than a kilo.

This establishment located in the Salomar residential area, which also has another in Calle Labradores, also in Salobreña, stands out for its family atmosphere and home cooking, with tapas of all kinds as well as big portions. And among its most popular dishes this summer is the 'Triple H'. "We put it on the menu because we already had a giant sandwich and we came up with the idea of adding a burger", María Hidalgo, the owner of the establishment, told SUR's sister newspaper Ideal.

María explained that the giant burger is about 28 centimetres wide and weighs approximately one and a half kilos. "Most people usually order it to share, although the other day a group of friends came in to see if they could eat the whole thing. And among all those who tried, only one of them was able to finish it, being the first customer of La Casa de Hidalgo to achieve the feat of finishing it without help," she said.

The burger costs 15 euros and is "perfect for sharing". And the sandwich, for which the idea of adding it to the menu was born, is not far behind: "It costs 10 euros and has everything. Grilled pork loin, garlic, bacon, egg, tomato... It also weighs one and a half kilos and measures 53 centimetres long".

María said that the burger is proving popular: "People really like it and are asking for it a lot, to be honest", she admitted. "I am very grateful and very happy. I've been working hard for many years and now the reward is coming", concluded the owner of La Casa de Hidalgo.

