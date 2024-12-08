Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The blaze was visible from several kilometres away. D. O.
Ninety people in motorhomes evacuated from site on Spain&#039;s Costa Tropical following major wildfire
112 incident

Ninety people in motorhomes evacuated from site on Spain's Costa Tropical following major wildfire

Firefighters have confirmed that the blaze was brought under control and contained during the early hours of this Sunday morning, although crews are still working at the scene

Diego Callejón

Granada

Sunday, 8 December 2024, 11:03

No injuries were reported, but a wildfire in Andalucía's Granada province shook hundreds of people in Motril who saw the flames spread rapidly. At one point during the night, ninety people had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure from a campsite in the town, due to the blaze that broke out yesterday afternoon in a scrubland area, the emergency services told Ideal, a sister newspaper of SUR.

The fire started at around 8.15pm on Saturday evening in the Camino Patria area of Motril, near the Charca Suárez. According to the first calls received by the 112 emergency telephone number, the fire affected vegetation, branches and reeds, and was spreading rapidly.

The emergency coordination centre alerted the Motril fire brigade, the Granada provincial brigade (Almuñécar and Cádiar fire crews were mobilised), the Junta's specialist Plan Infoca forest fire brigade, the Local and National Police forces.

The latter ordered the preventive evacuation of a community of motorhomes, around 40 vehicles and approximately 90 people, with no personal injuries reported.

The Motril fire brigade reported that the fire was controlled and contained during the early hours of this morning, although crews are still working at the scene.

112 Andalucía received around forty calls alerting them to the blaze.

