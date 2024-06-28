Woman reported for damaging the access ropes of builders working on façade of building in Granada

Laura Velasco Granada Friday, 28 June 2024, 18:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A working day would have ended in tragedy had it not been for the extreme safety precautions taken by the workers on a building site in Granada. As a result a local resident has been reported to the National Police for allegedly damaging the ropes that were supposed to hold the weight of two workers, who at the time were preparing to fix hot water pipes in the building.

The workers noticed that the ropes were shorter than they should have been and, on checking them, realised that they had been damaged by a flame at the height of the first-floor balcony.

The incident happened in a block of flats located on Avenida de Andalucía, near the Caleta courts. It was Pablo, owner of a rope access company, who unhooked the climbing ropes with his partner just before they were going to use them to work on the façade of the building when they noticed that the ropes "had been damaged by a flame at the first floor level, where there was a resident," he told Ideal, a sister newspaper of SUR.

Three ropes were used: a working rope (a lifeline), a safety rope and a support rope, valued at around 300 euros. One of them was "totally unusable", while the other two had unusable sections. Had they not noticed the ropes had been tampered with, "we would have been killed, it makes my hair stand on end to think about it," said Pablo, whose company carries out façade restoration, building work and plumbing, among other jobs.

In their opinion, the alleged perpetrator used a brush or hook to reach the ropes, set them on fire and let them go. The workers alerted the National Police and the officers "could not believe their eyes" when they saw the state the ropes had been left in. "They knocked on the lady's door, but she didn't want to open it", explained Pablo. According to other residents, the woman in question has had problems with other tenants in the block for other reasons.

A similar incident

Pablo explained that some colleagues died in Cordoba some time ago in the same way when someone cut their ropes. "We would have ended up the same way. We don't understand that there are people who can do that. Besides, we were there for something good, with the aim of renewing the pipes for the hot water system. It doesn't make sense," he said. His main concern is that the alleged perpetrator could cut the ropes again on another occasion and cause a fatal accident.