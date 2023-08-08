Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The fisherman, with the squid Lonja de Motril
Motril fishermen catch giant squid weighing over 13 kilos

Motril fishermen catch giant squid weighing over 13 kilos

This was the largest mollusc to be auctioned off at the fish market in the harbour of the Costa Tropical town since August in 2018

Pilar García-Trevijano

Granada

Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 23:27

Compartir

Fishermen have caught a giant squid weighing 13 kilos off the Granada coastline.

They made the surprise haul on Monday 7 August in waters off Motril, on the stretch of coast known as the Costa Tropical.

The mollusc was caught at a depth of 400 metres by a trawler, according to Ignacio López, skipper of the fishermen's guild.

The giant squid on auction in the fish market

The curious specimen was auctioned that Monday afternoon at the Motril harbour fish market and purchased by the Failla fishmonger's in Almuñécar.

The last time the fish market acquired such a catch was back in 2018 when trawler Fermín López caught a squid that could not even fit between its captain's arms.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Owner of a boat stranded on Costa del Sol beach has three days to remove it
  2. 2 Popular Costa del Sol beauty spot to close
  3. 3 Axarquía water company publishes times of cuts to supply
  4. 4 Cleanup operation makes progress after oil spill off Gibraltar
  5. 5 Woman arrested for performing cosmetic treatments without qualifications at her home in La Cala de Mijas
  6. 6 Malaga CF coach focused on new recruits despite win in showpiece preseason trophy

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad