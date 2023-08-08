Motril fishermen catch giant squid weighing over 13 kilos This was the largest mollusc to be auctioned off at the fish market in the harbour of the Costa Tropical town since August in 2018

The fisherman, with the squid

Pilar García-Trevijano Granada Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fishermen have caught a giant squid weighing 13 kilos off the Granada coastline.

They made the surprise haul on Monday 7 August in waters off Motril, on the stretch of coast known as the Costa Tropical.

The mollusc was caught at a depth of 400 metres by a trawler, according to Ignacio López, skipper of the fishermen's guild.

Ampliar The giant squid on auction in the fish market

The curious specimen was auctioned that Monday afternoon at the Motril harbour fish market and purchased by the Failla fishmonger's in Almuñécar.

The last time the fish market acquired such a catch was back in 2018 when trawler Fermín López caught a squid that could not even fit between its captain's arms.