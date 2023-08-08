Motril fishermen catch giant squid weighing over 13 kilos

Sections
Fishermen have caught a giant squid weighing 13 kilos off the Granada coastline.
They made the surprise haul on Monday 7 August in waters off Motril, on the stretch of coast known as the Costa Tropical.
The mollusc was caught at a depth of 400 metres by a trawler, according to Ignacio López, skipper of the fishermen's guild.
The curious specimen was auctioned that Monday afternoon at the Motril harbour fish market and purchased by the Failla fishmonger's in Almuñécar.
The last time the fish market acquired such a catch was back in 2018 when trawler Fermín López caught a squid that could not even fit between its captain's arms.
