Almuñécar's Civil Protection group is offering a service to take people with reduced mobility to their local polling station on Sunday 28 May. SUR
Helping voters get to their local election polling station on the Costa Tropical
Local elections 2023

Almuñécar residents with reduced mobility can request assistance from the local Civil Protection volunteers on Sunday, 28 May

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Almuñécar

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 18:16

Almuñécar town hall together with the local Civil Protection group is providing an accompaniment service to enable people with reduced mobility who wish to vote this coming Sunday, 28 May, in the local elections.

Those interested can request this service by calling 958 635 822 (landline) or 607 604 620 (mobile). The service will be operational in the morning between 10am and 2pm and in the afternoon between 4pm and 7.30pm.

Civil Protection volunteers will collect the person from their home, take them to their polling station and return them to their home.

