Image of Güéjar Sierra after the recent rains. Gonzalo Nozal Fernández
&#039;It&#039;s not Norway, it&#039;s Güéjar Sierra&#039;: the image of the south of Spain after the rains that has gone viral
'It's not Norway, it's Güéjar Sierra': the image of the south of Spain after the rains that has gone viral

A photo posted on 'X' by Gonzalo Nozal has had 130,000 views and 2,600 likes

Alberto Flores

Granada

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 21:38

A photo posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter) by Gonzalo Nozal (@gnozal2), taken from the highest point of the road from Güéjar to Maitena in Granada province has gone viral. Gonzalo was returning from a trip to the mountains at around 6pm on Sunday 21 April when he stopped to capture the stunning view.

He could not have imagined that it would have so much impact, but his publication, 'No es Noruega es Güéjar sierra en Granada' (it isn't Norway, it's Güéjar sierra in Granada), has had more than 130,000 views and almost 2,600 likes.

"I didn't even think I would get 20,000 views. I like to post photos of my routes but none of them have had the impact that this one has had. For me it's not one of the best I've taken but it's true that Güéjar has a lot of appeal and the place at this time of year, together with the autumn, gives a lot of possibilities to get good images", says Gonzalo.

The reactions of the users who have commented on the publication are very positive. "We don't know what we have. How wonderful", "we live in a wonderful country and many of us value it" or "the Andalusian fjords" are some of the comments.

