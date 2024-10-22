Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The first passengers arriving on the Transavia flight from Amsterdam to Granada airport. Pepe Marín
Granada airport opens its doors to growth opportunities with space to expand
Air travel

Granada airport opens its doors to growth opportunities with space to expand

As a Dutch low-cost airline returns with a connection to Amsterdam, airport director Julián Torres believes that establishing a service to China is "not impossible" and he forecasts the London route will maintained

Laura Ubago

Granada

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 16:55

Opciones para compartir

The director of Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén Airport Julián Torres has indicated that there could be more connections to international destinations following the success of its recent expansion. Torres explained that flights to China are "viable" and that Air China has planes that would fit in with the characteristics of the airport.

As for the London flight, which will cease to operate at the end of October, he is confident that it will return "because in recent months it has worked very well", although it is still the company's decision, he added. "It is a good moment" he said and sees the fact that the airport is not back to pre-pandemic numbers "a strength" as "there is still capacity for growth".

Torres said that the flight to Amsterdam has opened up the airport's possibilities as Spain is a popular destination for Dutch people. Transavia, which is returning to Granada after 17 years, has also said that if the route proves to be popular, they will look into increasing the weekly number of flights.

There are a total of six airlines operating at Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén Airport.

AIR EUROPA to PALMA DE MALLORCA (PMI)

AIR NOSTRUM to MADRID-BARAJAS ADOLFO SUÁREZ (MAD) and MELILLA (MLN)

BINTER CANARIAS to GRAN CANARIA (LPA)

TRANSAVIA to AMSTERDAM /SCHIPHOL (AMS)

VOLOTEA to ASTURIAS (OVD)

VUELING AIRLINES:

BARCELONA-EL PRAT JOSEP TARRADELLAS (BCN), BILBAO (BIO), GRAN CANARIA (LPA), PALMA DE MALLORCA (PMI), PARIS/ORLY (ORY) and TENERIFE NORTE-C. LA LAGUNA (TFN)

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Here's how you can win a unique overnight stay at Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium
  2. 2 British athlete claims World Triathlon Series title in dramatic Torremolinos finale
  3. 3

    Spain, is it really a country lacking glamour and with beaches full of drunken tourists gorging themselves on cheap beer and sunshine?
  4. 4 Gibraltar commemorates the Battle of Trafalgar
  5. 5 Town hall opens customer service office in tiny Costa del Sol village
  6. 6 Spanish parliament supports protection of Malaga's dry stone walls
  7. 7 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction now has its own video game
  8. 8 Malaga boxer crowned European welterweight champion
  9. 9 England XI win high-stakes final to secure back-to-back ECC titles at Cártama Oval
  10. 10 German Clinic Marbella: health innovation and personalised care

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad