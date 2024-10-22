Granada airport opens its doors to growth opportunities with space to expand

Laura Ubago Granada Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 16:55 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The director of Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén Airport Julián Torres has indicated that there could be more connections to international destinations following the success of its recent expansion. Torres explained that flights to China are "viable" and that Air China has planes that would fit in with the characteristics of the airport.

As for the London flight, which will cease to operate at the end of October, he is confident that it will return "because in recent months it has worked very well", although it is still the company's decision, he added. "It is a good moment" he said and sees the fact that the airport is not back to pre-pandemic numbers "a strength" as "there is still capacity for growth".

Torres said that the flight to Amsterdam has opened up the airport's possibilities as Spain is a popular destination for Dutch people. Transavia, which is returning to Granada after 17 years, has also said that if the route proves to be popular, they will look into increasing the weekly number of flights.

There are a total of six airlines operating at Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén Airport.

AIR EUROPA to PALMA DE MALLORCA (PMI)

AIR NOSTRUM to MADRID-BARAJAS ADOLFO SUÁREZ (MAD) and MELILLA (MLN)

BINTER CANARIAS to GRAN CANARIA (LPA)

TRANSAVIA to AMSTERDAM /SCHIPHOL (AMS)

VOLOTEA to ASTURIAS (OVD)

VUELING AIRLINES:

BARCELONA-EL PRAT JOSEP TARRADELLAS (BCN), BILBAO (BIO), GRAN CANARIA (LPA), PALMA DE MALLORCA (PMI), PARIS/ORLY (ORY) and TENERIFE NORTE-C. LA LAGUNA (TFN)