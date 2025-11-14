Granada's Costa Tropical heads to Lyon to attract tourists

Ideal Almuñécar-La Herradura Friday, 14 November 2025, 12:22 Share

Almuñécar–La Herradura on Spain's Costa Tropical in Granada provice has launched its first major promotional campaign in France and chose the city of Lyon to do so. The tourist board is carrying out a high-impact mobile campaign in what is considered the gastronomic capital of Europe.

The campaign, which took place on 11 and 12 November, is the first direct promotional event carried out by the tourist board in France, as part of its strategic plan to internationalise the destination and diversify markets.

The French market is one of the main sources of international tourism to Almuñécar–La Herradura, accounting for more than 30 per cent of foreign visitors in recent years. The tourist board said that French tourists are "characterised by their high purchasing power and their interest in nature, culture, gastronomy and sustainable tourism".

Almuñécar-La Herradura's councillor for tourism, Beatriz González Orce, highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative, stating: "With Lyon, we are embarking on a new phase in the international promotion of the destination. We want French travellers to associate our name with Mediterranean authenticity, nature and tropical flavours."

González Orce went on to say that "the Lyon campaign is part of the tourism board's global overseas promotion strategy, which in 2025 has strengthened its presence in the British and Scandinavian markets and is now expanding its reach to France".

The promotional initiative involved a mobile advertising vehicle equipped with large LED screens that continuously showed promotional clips of the destination through the most emblematic areas of Lyon, including Place Bellecour, Vieux Lyon, Place des Terreaux, Rue du Président Carnot, La Croix Rousse and the area around the Auditorium-Orchestre National.

In addition, two brand ambassadors distributed information material and promotional items in French (flyers, postcards, key rings and pens), encouraging direct contact with the public and experiential interaction with the destination.

The campaign's message is based on the values that define the destination: Mediterranean authenticity, sustainability, tropical cuisine, heritage, culture and year-round experiences.