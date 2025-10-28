Fly to 17 destinations from Granada this winter

Laura Ubago Granada Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 15:36 Share

Granada's Federico García Lorca airport is offering flights to 17 destinations this winter, with international connections to Edinburgh, Fez, Luxor, Cairo and Kaunas (Lithuania).

Flights to Amsterdam and Nantes commence on 18 December. However, the Paris flight, which operating throughout summer, has been discontinued. The Junta de Andalucía was working with Spanish budget airline Vueling to bring this flight back to Granada for the winter season without success.

Granada's provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, is negotiating with airlines for flights to Porto in Portugal and another to the UK, probably London, although these have not been confirmed yet.

Domestic connections to Asturias, Barcelona, Bilbao, Gran Canaria, Madrid, Melilla, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife North and Santander are also available.