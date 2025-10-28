Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Take-off of a flight at Granada airport. Ideal
Tourism

Fly to 17 destinations from Granada this winter

There are international flights to Edinburgh, Fez, Luxor, Cairo, Nantes, Amsterdam and Kaunas from the city's Federico García Lorca airport and negotiations are ongoing for connections to London and Porto

Laura Ubago

Laura Ubago

Granada

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 15:36

Granada's Federico García Lorca airport is offering flights to 17 destinations this winter, with international connections to Edinburgh, Fez, Luxor, Cairo and Kaunas (Lithuania).

Flights to Amsterdam and Nantes commence on 18 December. However, the Paris flight, which operating throughout summer, has been discontinued. The Junta de Andalucía was working with Spanish budget airline Vueling to bring this flight back to Granada for the winter season without success.

Granada's provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, is negotiating with airlines for flights to Porto in Portugal and another to the UK, probably London, although these have not been confirmed yet.

Domestic connections to Asturias, Barcelona, Bilbao, Gran Canaria, Madrid, Melilla, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife North and Santander are also available.

