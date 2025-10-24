Contract awarded for Granada's Sierra Nevada roadworks, which will begin in November

Laura Ubago Granada Friday, 24 October 2025, 15:41 Share

The Andalusian regional government has awarded a contract for structural and landscaping improvement work to the A-395 Sierra Nevada road in Granada province to the Jiménez y Carmona/Azogue Ingeniería joint venture for 18.6 million euros. Promoted by the Junta de Andalucía, the initiative will involve an investment of 22 million euros and will transform the road into a modern gateway to the Sierra Nevada.

The work will affect a stretch of more than 20 kilometres of the A-395 with work due to start in November. The regional government has said that the work will not affect traffic during the ski season.

The work will begin with the construction of new car parks in the Dornajo and La Higuera areas and the extension of the botanical gardens and will be gradual. Firstly, the slope will be stabilised in several locations. These are points of risk detected by the technicians in order to avoid rock falls like the one that caused a number of incidents a few years ago. In addition to this intervention, new retaining walls will be built next to the stretch of road that separates the Dornajo visitor centre and La Higuera.

The road will be resurfaced between kilometre points 16.5 and 33.6, which according to the ministry is the section in the worst condition given the amount of traffic that uses it and the effect caused by the use of snow plough blades during the winter season.

Car parks

New car parks will be built at three different points on the A-395 and the the access to Pradollano will be completely modernised. The first will be located next to La Higuera, near Canales. Further along will be the one at El Dornajo, on the windiest section of the road. The last will be located near the Hoya de Pedraza botanical garden, which will give it its name. All these facilities will have viewpoints so that users can stop to enjoy the unbeatable views.

The Pradollano access roundabout on the A-395 R1 is also to be changed, as it is an area that is very busy both for cars and buses and for users of the resort. According to the Junta, the cracks in the road will be eliminated and a pedestrian route will be created to facilitate the connection with the town centre.