A fencing mask and foil, just two of the more unusual objects left behind by passengers in Granada's taxis

Ángel Mengíbar Granada Monday, 8 April 2024, 16:06

Granada's taxis travel the streets day and night. They know the city like the back of their hand and are able to take passengers to their destination in the quickest and most efficient way.

These taxi drivers have some real tales to tell and sometimes they involve passengers leaving belongings in the back of the vehicle to the surprise of the taxi driver, particularly when they involve items like a fencing foil and mask.

PideTaxi, the main app for taxi customers in Granada, has published on its official X (formerly Twitter) page the most extravagant and curious lost objects that passengers leave in the vehicles during the journey.

Accessories and clothing are other common items among the lost property in the city's taxis. Sunglasses, scarves and watches are also on the list. Now all of these lost objects have been handed over to the city's Local Police, who have in turn handed them over to Granada City Hall so that the owners of the items can retrieve them.

As well as in person they can also be claimed by calling: 958 248 103 or by sending an email to: objetosperdidos@granada.org. In the case of the fencing foil and mask, the rightful owner will not have to prove themselves in a duel before getting them back.