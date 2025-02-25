Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Around Peñón del Lobo, an area of difficult access in the municipality of Almuñécar, where the body was found. Javier Martín
Granada fisherman finds body of 67-year-old Swedish man off Almuñécar
Police investigation

Granada fisherman finds body of 67-year-old Swedish man off Almuñécar

A Guardia Civil patrol boat took the body to a beach near the Marina del Este harbour

Europa Press

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 19:44

A fisherman found the body of a 67-year-old Swedish man floating in the sea a hundred metres from the shore in the Peñón del Lobo area of Almuñécar, on the coast of Granada province, on Tuesday 24 February.

Sources close to the case have reported that the body was taken by a Guardia Civil patrol boat to a beach near Marina del Este harbour, before being transferred to the institute of legal medicine in Granada for an autopsy. The autopsy will determine whether injuries the man sustained to his face were caused by the rocks in the area where he was found.

The Guardia Civil, in charge of the investigation, told Europa Press that the body of a 67-year-old Swedish man was found at 8.30am and he was carrying identity documentation.

He had not been reported as missing and nobody else is connected with the incident. Police are currently treating the death as an accident. The area where the body was found is being searched for personal objects that may help in the investigation.

