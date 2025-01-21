Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Rescue of the dog that fell into a well in the Barranco de Ítrabo. Bomberos de Almuñécar
Granada firefighters rescue dog that had been trapped down a well for four days
Animal rescue

Granada firefighters rescue dog that had been trapped down a well for four days

The animal had fallen down a muddy hole the Barranco de Ítrabo area of Almuñécar and it is now safely back at home with its owner

Jorge Pastor

Granada

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 17:20

Officers from Almuñécar's fire brigade on Granada province's Costa Tropical have rescued a dog that had fallen into a muddy well in the Barranco de Ítrabo area of the town on Friday 17 January.

According to a video of the operation posted on social media by the mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, the animal had been trapped in the hole for four days. "This brave dog, searched for tirelessly by its owner, has been found safe and sound thanks to the incredible work of our professionals," said the mayor.

The images show one of the firefighters at the bottom of the well, which is about five metres deep. A harness was placed on the dog and itwas carefully lifted from the outside. The rescue, illuminated by torches at night, lasted about fifty seconds. The dog was apparently frightened but unharmed.

The mayor thanked the firefighters "for their dedication, their humanity and for reminding us that in Almuñécar and La Herradura we take care of everyone". He went on to say, "Not only do they make our municipality safer, but they also inspire us with their dedication and bravery. This rescue is more proof that when we work together, there is always hope". At the end of his message Ruiz Joya, calls for " a round of applause for our heroes and a hug for this little boy who is now home".

