Man falls from a third floor and lands on a pergola on Granada's Costa Tropical

A man was injured on Tuesday 20 January after falling from a third floor into an interior courtyard in a building on Calle Rubén Darío in Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical. The incident took place at around 11am, when the 112 emergency service was alerted to the accident.

The Motril fire brigade, the National Police, Local Police and emergency health services were sent to the address, where, according to the information provided by the emergency services, firefighters managed to gain access to the inner courtyard from an adjoining house, where they located the injured person lying on a pergola.

Neighbours confirmed that the injured man had fallen from the third floor of a block of flats. The man was treated at the scene by the medical services before being taken by ambulance to the town's Santa Ana Hospital.