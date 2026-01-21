Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Block of flats where the incident took place. MJ Arrebola
112

Man falls from a third floor and lands on a pergola on Granada's Costa Tropical

The accident happened on Calle Rubén Darío in Motril at around 11am on Tuesday 20 January

MJ Arrebola

Granada

Wednesday, 21 January 2026, 12:17

A man was injured on Tuesday 20 January after falling from a third floor into an interior courtyard in a building on Calle Rubén Darío in Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical. The incident took place at around 11am, when the 112 emergency service was alerted to the accident.

The Motril fire brigade, the National Police, Local Police and emergency health services were sent to the address, where, according to the information provided by the emergency services, firefighters managed to gain access to the inner courtyard from an adjoining house, where they located the injured person lying on a pergola.

Neighbours confirmed that the injured man had fallen from the third floor of a block of flats. The man was treated at the scene by the medical services before being taken by ambulance to the town's Santa Ana Hospital.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Owner begins demolishing buildings on controversial Costa del Sol land
  2. 2 Storm Harry triggers yellow warnings for wind and waves in Malaga province from Tuesday onwards
  3. 3 Trains between Malaga and Madrid will not run until end of this week
  4. 4 All trains between Madrid and Cordoba, Seville, Malaga and Huelva suspended on Monday
  5. 5 Private operator Iryo states that train involved in Cordoba crash was last serviced four days prior to incident
  6. 6 Gibraltar government approves treaty for ratification
  7. 7 Useful information following Cordoba train accident: telephone numbers, service points and alternative transport options
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town creates new palliative care service
  9. 9 Gibraltar tourist board earns first-time nomination at prestigious Travel Weekly Globe Awards
  10. 10 The Malaga cardiologist that saved lives but lost his in Cordoba train crash

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man falls from a third floor and lands on a pergola on Granada's Costa Tropical

Man falls from a third floor and lands on a pergola on Granada&#039;s Costa Tropical