Expert warns that the violin spider is in Andalucía: 'The bites take weeks to heal'

Around 1,400 different spider species live on the Iberian peninsula. Of these, only three are truly dangerous: the European black widow, the Iberian black widow and the brown recluse or violin spider. The first two do not usually come into contact with humans and live in rural areas far from urban areas. However, the violin spider is more common, to the extent that it can be found in the home.

A few weeks ago, a scientific article published in the journal of the Spanish Society of Environmental Health brought to light a case in which this species had attacked a 42-year-old man in Vizcaya on three occasions at his home between May and September 2023. The situation that put the public on alert, as the affected person in question presented wounds with a serious cutaneous necrotising condition.

However, despite the alarming nature of the case, the truth is that in Spain there have only been 12 cases of poisoning caused by the violin spider since 2005. "This spider is not really aggressive and only bites if it feels attacked or if there has been some kind of movement," Jorge Galván, director general of the Asociación Nacional de Empresas de Sanidad Ambiental (Anecpla), told the newspaper IDEAL.

But although it does not usually attack, it can cause "serious damage" if it does. "It has a neurotoxic venom and its wounds are important, to the point that they take several weeks to heal and must be cleaned several times". Although it can be found throughout the Spanish mainland, its presence is not excessive. "At present there may be a little more of this spider because it reproduces in spring and summer and now it has more time to do so," said Jorge.

The expert believes that we should not be alarmed by the violin spider, also known as the brown recluse, as "they are not active during the day" and only tend to move in the late afternoon or at night. "The probability of them attacking you is small, but when they bite, they are dangerous."

They are generally easier to find in the countryside, although they can be found in the home in cool, dry areas. "The ideal is to have sealed entry routes into the house and a clean home. Pests look for shelter and food, and if they find that, it is possible that they could nest in the home", said the general director of Anecpla. Finally, Jorge said that it is advisable to keep the house clean, especially areas such as the basement, to prevent them from nesting.