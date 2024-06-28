James Bond yacht sails along Granada's Costa Tropical

M. J. Arrebola Friday, 28 June 2024, 13:35 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

In a scene not unlike the end of a James Bond film, the impressive Kingdom 5KR yacht sails along the waters of Salobreña beach, on Granada's Costa Tropical as beach-goers look on in awe. This luxury vessel, owned not by the famous British spy, but by the Saudi royal family, is heading towards Motril.

The yacht played a prominent role in the unofficial 1983 Bond film Never Say Never Again, in which it served as the mobile headquarters of the film's baddie, Maximillian Largo.

One of the beach-goers to catch a glimpse of the luxury yacht this week was Cristina, a local resident who was sunbathing when she spotted it, "It was very close by and we didn't know it was so famous," she said.

The Kingdom 5KR, measures 85 metres in length and has been a symbol of luxury in the world of yachting since its construction in 1980.

View of the 85-metre-long yacht lKingdom 5KR, a jewel of naval engineering. Javier Martín

Mónica and Mabel had been on the beach all day and were very surprised when they saw it. Mabel was hoping to get a closer look: "We are going to stay here until they pick us up," she joked.

Carlos, a lifeguard in the area, has was also surprised to see a large yacht on the coast. He watches the beach every day and said he is used to seeing smaller boats. "It carries the Spanish and Arabian flags, as far as I could see with my binoculars," he explained.

This yacht has had several owners since its construction. Firstly, Adnan Khashoggi, a Saudi arms magnate who christened it Nabila. Then Khashoggi sold the yacht to Donald Trump, who renamed it Trump Princess.

In 1991, Trump sold it to Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, its current owner, who called it Kingdom 5KR, reflecting his Kingdom Holding Company and his initials.

A 'super' yacht

The vessel was built by Benetti in Italy and completed in 1980 and features an exterior design by Jon Bannenberg. In terms of dimensions, it is approximately 85.65 metres long and 13 metres wide.

It can reach a top speed of approximately 20 knots and has a large capacity tank for long ocean crossings. The interior is luxuriously decorated and features multiple suites, entertainment rooms, a swimming pool, helipad and other areas.

Although the yacht is over 40 years old, it has been well maintained and has received several upgrades and maintenance over the years to ensure that it remains in good condition.