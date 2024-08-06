Javier F. Barrera Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 19:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Artificial intelligence (AI), which has caused so much ink to flow in the city of the Alhambra over its desired and not granted national headquarters, has nevertheless declared the Albaicín to be the most beautiful neighbourhood in Spain. As it is. Just like that. To prove it, just ask the well-known generative artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT.

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer) is an artificial intelligence chatbot application developed in 2022 by OpenAI that specialises in dialogue. The chatbot is a language model tuned with both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques and is composed of OpenAI's GPT-3.5 (free option) and GPT-4 (paid option) models. ChatGPT was launched on 30 November 2022 and has attracted attention for its detailed and articulate responses.

ChatGPT AI responds with a list of ten to the question, asked in Spanish, of the most beautiful neighbourhoods in Spain. The first of these is the Albaicín. Its answer begins with a short introduction. "Spain is known for its rich history, diverse architecture and stunning landscapes. Here is a list of some of the most beautiful and charming neighbourhoods in Spain."

It is as follows. "Albaicín, Granada: This neighbourhood, with its cobbled streets and white houses, offers stunning views of the Alhambra. Its mix of Islamic and Renaissance architecture, along with its tea shops and small shops, make it unique."

"Barrio de Santa Cruz, Seville: Seville's old Jewish quarter, Santa Cruz is famous for its narrow streets, flower-filled courtyards and charming squares. The Giralda and Seville Cathedral are just a short walk from this picturesque neighbourhood."

"Gracia, Barcelona: With its bohemian and artistic atmosphere, Gracia is known for its lively squares, such as Plaça del Sol, and its colourful festivals. Gaudí's Parc Güell is also located in this neighbourhood."

AI responds according to what it has learned and also according to the question asked. The answers can be varied, but as the learning is the same, there is always a relationship between each of the answers to the various questions. For example, in another question asked to ChatGPT about the most beautiful neighbourhoods in Spain, it responds quite diplomatically.

"Determining which is the most beautiful neighbourhood in Spain is subjective and depends very much on personal tastes and preferences. However, some neighbourhoods are often singled out for their charm, architectural beauty, history and atmosphere. The following are some of the most beautiful and popular neighbourhoods in Spain." It then mentions the three previous neighbourhoods again, although this time it alters the order: Barrio de Santa Cruz (Seville), Barrio de Gracia (Barcelona) and the Albaicín.

What makes the Albaicín stand out?

It is also interesting to know what ChatGPT's AI highlights to place the Albaicín in these top positions. In other words, what data has it accumulated and learned to make these claims? To begin with, ChatGPT argues that the Albaicín "is one of the most historic and picturesque neighbourhoods in Europe". It then responds to explain itself with a detailed description "of this charming neighbourhood".

It begins its text with the origins of the neighbourhood. "The Albaicín has its roots in Roman times, but it was during the Arab domination that it reached its splendour. It was an important residential centre during the time of the Kingdom of Granada". Then, of course, it points out that it is a World Heritage Site: "In 1994, Unesco declared the Albaicín a World Heritage Site along with the Alhambra and the Generalife, recognising its historical and cultural value."

In terms of architecture and landscape, the most striking feature is the network of narrow cobbled streets and whitewashed houses. "The narrow cobbled streets, many of them pedestrianised, form an enchanting labyrinth that invites you to get lost and explore.

In addition, "The traditional houses of the Albaicín are bright white, many with interior courtyards filled with plants and flowers. These houses often feature architectural elements of Moorish origin, such as horseshoe arches and decorative tiles".

Before describing the sights, it stops at the viewpoints. "One of the highlights of the Albaicín is its viewpoints, the Mirador de San Nicolás being the most famous, offering spectacular views of the Alhambra, the Generalife and the Sierra Nevada." According to AI.