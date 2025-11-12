Costa Tropical sea life aquarium set to reopen before end of year

M.J. Arrebola Almuñécar Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 10:42 Share

After several years of closure and intensive renovation work, Almuñécar's aquarium on Granada's Costa Tropical is preparing to reopen before the end of 2025, according to councillor Carlos Ferrón.

The aquarium, which is located under Plaza Kuwait, was once one of the town's main tourist attractions. However, deficiencies detected over the years, including leaks, water loss, lack of aeration and insufficient machinery, forced it to close in 2021.

Since 2023, Almuñécar town hall has carried out a comprehensive renovation of the facilities. According to Ferrón the work has focused on replacing unsuitable materials, reinforcing corroded structures and modernising all maintenance and filtration systems.

"We found elements that should never have been installed in an aquarium, like soft iron parts in areas that should be resistant to salt water. We have had to redo practically everything to ensure its safety and durability," he said, adding that it has been "one of the most difficult and complex projects in recent years" due to the serious structural deficiencies of the building.

The investment exceeds 250,000 euros and has been covered by municipal funds and an insurance contribution for the damage caused by the breakage of the cylindrical fish tank a few years ago.

New species

The town hall hopes to announce the exact opening date in the coming weeks, although the aim is to do so before the end of the year. The tanks are currently undergoing a technical process necessary to ensure the balance of the ecosystems before introducing new species.

Despite being closed to the public, the maintenance of the aquarium has continued on a daily basis. It is home to more than 300 animals, including fish, rays, starfish, sea cucumbers and other species typical of the Mediterranean. In addition, the town hall has begun acquiring new specimens to expand the collection before reopening.

"We have always kept bull sharks and other species, but now, with new tanks and better conditions, we want to provide a greater zoological variety that will attract both locals and tourists," said Ferrón.

New exhibition areas and themed areas are also being prepared to allow visitors to learn about the marine biodiversity of the Mediterranean in a more educational and accessible way.

The town hall is confident that it will become one of the major tourist attractions on theCosta Tropical, an educational and leisure space that will allow locals, children and visitors to immerse themselves in the depths of the Mediterranean Sea.