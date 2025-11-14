Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Swimming pool of the Balcones de Piedad caves. Ideal
The stunning cave houses in Granada that look like they're straight out of Santorini

The Cuevas Balcones de Piedad in Los Balcones offer an intimate place to relax and unwind

Alberto Flores

Granada

Friday, 14 November 2025, 17:14

The Cuevas Balcones de Piedad, located in the heart of Granada province's Geopark, at an altitude of 1,200 metres, look not dissimilar to the famous small houses on the Greek island of Santorini.

The cave houses that make up Cuevas Balcones de Piedad can be found in Los Balcones, near the town Guadix, which is well-known for its cave houses. With all the comforts of modern living and a stable temperature of between 19 and 22C, they also offer an infinity pool inside one of the caves which has become the jewel in the crown of the place.

"We are in a geologically very interesting place, next to the Arroyo del Baúl, at an altitude of 1,200 metres and in a very deep canyon," Juan Yeste, manager of Cuevas Balcones de Piedad, explained to SUR's sister newspaper Ideal.

"Being in such a special location, our caves are perfect for those looking to relax and unwind"

Juan started buying caves in the area 20 years ago and began restoring them little by little and for just over a decade he has been renting them out. "They are rented out as you would rent an apartment on the beach, so you can use them as you please," he explains.

"Being in such a special place, our caves are perfect for those looking to rest and disconnect. We don't offer reception or a restaurant here, just a space to enjoy in an intimate way," explains Juan, who adds that the caves can currently be rented for around 130 euros per night, depending on the type of cave in question.

Although he only offers five caves as accommodation at the moment, Juan explains that he actually owns eight in total and he plans to rent the other three out in future as well. Although he knows that many people prefer coming in summer, especially to use the swimming pool, for him the best time of year is autumn and winter. "I like it better out of season, that's when I enjoy them the most," he concluded.

