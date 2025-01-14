Breakfast forum to explore sustainable housing on Granada province's Costa Tropical

Jennie Rhodes Motril Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 15:34 Compartir

The second real estate breakfast forum is taking place on Thursday 16 January at the Fábrica Azucarera del Pilar in Motril, on Granada province's Costa Tropical.

The event, which starts at 9.30am, will serve as a prelude to the Costa Tropical Business Expo, which will take place from 4 to 6 April in Almuñécar. This event will be an opportunity for professionals to showcase their products and services on the Costa Tropical.

According to organisers, Thursday's breakfast forum will explore urban innovation, eco-friendly construction and the future of real estate in the Costa Tropical. It "promises a dynamic platform for exchanging ideas, fostering innovation, and showcasing groundbreaking projects with international and local experts in attendance".

Speakers

Among the speakers are representatives from the University of East London (UEL) who will introduce Sugarcrete®, which they describe as "a pioneering eco-material poised to revolutionise sustainable construction globally".

Developed by researchers Alan Chandler and Armor Gutiérrez Rivas, Sugarcrete® is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional bricks and concrete. The material is made from bagasse, a byproduct of sugarcane—a substance particularly significant to the history and heritage of Motril, a city once at the heart of Spain’s sugarcane industry.

The other speakers are Julia Steketee, who founded Bagaceira Project, a materials research and design laboratory that develops materials and products made from one of the most abundant agricultural wastes in the world, sugarcane bagasse. Her presentation will focus on Sugarcane Bagasse for Interior Design.

Valmiki Kempadoo, CEO & Co-Founder of Xandia. The first Xandia community is opening in the Algarve, Portugal with more to follow across Europe and the Americas.

Ana Carvajal from Arquima, a leader in the construction of zero or almost zero energy consumption and Passivhaus certified envelopes, with bioclimatic architecture criteria and maximum energy efficiency.

Juan Fernando Pérez Estévez, chief architect at Motril town hall, Óscar González, president Playa Granada and a property developer specialising in shopping centres, hotels, housing and commercial premises and Beatriz González Orce, councillor for tourism at Almuñécar-La Herradura town hall.

For further information, tickets and the agenda click here.