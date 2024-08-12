Body of baby is found amongst the rubbish at recycling plant in Granada

Carlos Morán Granada Monday, 12 August 2024, 11:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Workers at the waste treatment plant in Alhendín in Andalucía's Granada province have found the body of a baby among the rubbish, official sources have told Ideal, a sister newspaper of SUR. The discovery was made at around 12 noon on Saturday 10 August. After the remains of the child were removed, Guardia Civil officers, who have taken charge of the investigation, carried out a visual inspection of the scene.

Sources indicated that the result of the autopsy will determine whether the child was stillborn or abandoned alive.

After being alerted by the plant's operators, members of the police force rushed to the facilities where waste from 174 municipalities in Granada province, including the city itself, is recycled. The Guardia Civil then alerted a medical team, but they were unable to do anything for the infant.

Precedent

This is the second time that the body of a newborn baby has appeared at the Alhendín plant.

In 2018, employees of the facility discovered a dead girl inside a rubbish bag. She was naked and the umbilical cord was still attached. The body was found on the conveyor belt where the waste transported by the urban cleaning services of Granada city and the province is dumped.

After a complex investigation, the Guardia Civil, with the collaboration of DNA experts from the National Police, arrested the mother of the child and the grandfather. In 2020 a court in Granada sentenced the woman to 25 years in prison for the crime of murder with malice aforethought and the aggravating circumstance of kinship. The court sentenced father of the murderer to three years in prison for child neglect.