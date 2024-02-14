Are the sandwiches at these bars in Andalucía the best value-for-money in the whole of Spain?

Alberto Flores Granada Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 18:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

If we are talking about sandwiches, there is one place in Andalucía's Granada province that stands out for serving up some of the most delicious offerings at the best possible price: Bar Aliatar. So much so that, despite having three locations in the city centre, it is never easy to get a spot at the bar to enjoy their famous 'perrito' or their 'bocadillo de habas con jamón' (bean and ham sandwich).

Unlike other eateries, the prices at Bar Aliatar hardly ever go up, leading social media user Victoriano Izquierdo to wonder if they are the best value-for-money sandwiches in Spain.

His online assessment has gone viral, drawing more than 11,000 reshares on X, formerly Twitter, in which he wondered where else it is possible to eat a sandwich of fried beans with ham for three euros. The social media post also triggered various surprised responses such as that of Lonifasiko, who wondered "what prices are those".

"I don't know about Spain, because I don't know all the bars, but I sure do in Granada," answered David Peña, one of the owners of Bar Aliatar, when asked if his sandwiches are the best value for money in the country.

On the trick to offering such low prices, David said "it's not easy". "Above all, it's about having a lot of customers and making ourselves wanted. As so many people come here, we can control our prices more and we have been able to maintain them for years," he added. Only if they have no other option do they raise prices, although he said this is something they don't like at all and avoid as much as possible.

There are few places where you can eat sandwiches like those at the Aliatar, which David is aware of: "Not long ago I went out with some friends and they charged us eight euros for a sandwich. At Bar Aliatar you can have three sandwiches for that price," he said. But the lower price does not mean the quality is less. "We buy more quantity to maintain prices but we never lower the quality," David added.

The business manages to sell an average of around 400 sandwiches every day in their bars, with the most popular ones being the 'perrito', the artichoke sandwich with anchovies and mayonnaise and the broad bean and ham sandwich. "The truth is that seeing this type of publication on social media gives us a lot of joy and pride, it is what gives us the strength to continue working," David said.