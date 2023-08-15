Annual naturist day event on Costa Tropical beach

Jennie Rhodes Almuñécar-La Herradura Compartir Copiar enlace

The friends of Cantarriján beach naturist association (AAPNC) held its fifth annual naturist day at the beach, which is located in the heart of the Cerro Gordo Natural Park, in La Herradura – Almuñécar, on Saturday 12 August.

After the opening ceremony attended by the councillor for Beaches, Lucía González, and the councillor for Sports, Luis Aragón, the day involved an extensive programme of activities, as well as a lunch.

During her welcome, González highlighted "the work of the group and the support of the town hall to continue supporting the association for a greater and better promotion” of the association. She went on to say, “We believe that in a town like ours, it is wonderful that the naturist space like Cantarriján is still going after several decades."

Cantarriján beach naturist day

There was a poetry recital, a body paint competition, yoga and a Mölkky (Finnish boardgame) tournament as well as a lunch for participants.