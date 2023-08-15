Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Friends of Cantarriján beach naturist day SUR
Annual naturist day event on Costa Tropical beach
Naturism

Annual naturist day event on Costa Tropical beach

It was organised by the friends of Cantarriján naturist beach association (AAPNC) with the support of the local town hall

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Almuñécar-La Herradura

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 11:12

Compartir

The friends of Cantarriján beach naturist association (AAPNC) held its fifth annual naturist day at the beach, which is located in the heart of the Cerro Gordo Natural Park, in La Herradura – Almuñécar, on Saturday 12 August.

Related article

After the opening ceremony attended by the councillor for Beaches, Lucía González, and the councillor for Sports, Luis Aragón, the day involved an extensive programme of activities, as well as a lunch.

During her welcome, González highlighted "the work of the group and the support of the town hall to continue supporting the association for a greater and better promotion” of the association. She went on to say, “We believe that in a town like ours, it is wonderful that the naturist space like Cantarriján is still going after several decades."

Cantarriján beach naturist day SUR

There was a poetry recital, a body paint competition, yoga and a Mölkky (Finnish boardgame) tournament as well as a lunch for participants.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Torrox becomes latest Axarquía town to experience cuts to water supply
  2. 2 Subtropical fruit growers in Axarquía demand 'urgent solutions'
  3. 3 Record number of heat-related deaths in Malaga last month
  4. 4

    R.E.S.P.E.C.T... find out what it means to me
  5. 5 Malaga, the fans' choice to host the Kings League
  6. 6 Hotel occupancy for Malaga summer fair exceeds forecasts and climbs above 90%
  7. 7 Malaga's Julia López, the top Spanish golfer at the British Open
  8. 8 Marbella aims to put itself on the map at major travel market events in Europe, United States and the Middle East
  9. 9 Free sevillana traditional dance classes offered ahead of Fuengirola fair
  10. 10 Fifty years of Cómpeta's summer wine fiesta

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad