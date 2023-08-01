These are some of the best nudist beaches in the whole of Spain This summer, some people will choose to visit stretches of sand where nudism is allowed. For them it may be important that they are quiet places where you can swim and sunbathe peacefully away from prying eyes

A. Pedroche Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

This summer many people will choose to visit the beach in Spain. Some will choose to visit stretches of sand where nudism is allowed. For them it may be important that they are quiet places where you can swim and sunbathe peacefully away from prying eyes. Luckily, in Spain there are several nudist beaches that stand out for their great natural beauty. As it is difficult to mention them all, here is a list of some of best, in no particular order of preference:

Torimba Beach (Asturias)

This beach stands out for its clear turquoise waters and fine golden sand. It is surrounded by a natural landscape in which green is the predominant colour during the summer months. Although you can visit all year round, the strong tides and cold water make it much more appealing to visit during the summer season.

Chorrito Beach (Cadiz)

This sandy area is located between the beaches of Bolonia and Punta Paloma, where nudism is not allowed. So make sure you're at El Chorrito and not the other two. This beach was voted the best nudist beach in 2020 by the British travel website Globehunters.

Sonabia Beach (Cantabria)

This beach in Cantabria was one of the first where nudism was practised in Spain. A hidden sandy area in a small cove about 150 metres wide, isolated and wild, surrounded by two mountain formations, one of which is famous for being shaped like a whale.

L'Illa Roja Beach (Girona)

It is located in the Baix Empordá, in the municipality of Begur. Its name comes from the huge reddish rock that characterises it. It is not only famous among nudists, but it is also one of the best known beaches on the Costa Brava.

Las Conchas Beach (Lanzarote)

Solitary and isolated in the northern part of the island, far from the town centre and at the entrance to the Chinijo Archipelago Natural Park. Reasons that make Las Conchas beach, on the island of La Graciosa (Lanzarote), one of the best beaches for nudism.

Torn Beach (Tarragona)

Tarragona is considered one of the provinces with the best nudist beaches. La del Torn is just two kilometres south of the town of Hostpitalet del Infant and stands out for being guarded by pine groves and rocky cliffs. It is one of the most discreet on this list.

Cantajirrán Beach (Granada)

Although this beach has a beach bar and even rents deckchairs, it has a nudist tradition of more than 50 years on its coast. However, it is for the less modest. It is located in Almuñecar (Granada), in the protected natural area of the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs, which is why it is difficult to avoid overcrowding, especially in summer.

Covachos Beach (Cantabria)

We return to Cantabria. This time between Santander and the Liencres Dunes Natural Park. Overlooking the islet of Castro, this is the location of this nudist beach, one of the great naturist reference points in Cantabria.

Macallareta Cove (Menorca)

Quiet and with a dreamlike Mediterranean landscape. This is the Macaralleta cove, a secluded beach on the coast of Ciutadella that has been chosen as one of the ten best nudist beaches in Spain. On the other hand, this makes it overcrowded in summer.

Barra Beach (Vigo)

Galicia has beaches that are a true natural charm. This beach in the province of Vigo, in the town of Sopelana, is known as 'the wild one' due to the strong waves. So if you're going for a swim, take care.

Figueiras beach (Cíes Islands)

The paradise of the Cíes Islands also has a nudist beach. As it is in a specially protected environment (Natural Park since 1980), there are no beach bars, lifeguard posts or toilets. It is one of the most paradisiacal and wild beaches, although it is also overcrowded with tourists. However, the capacity is controlled.

Combouzas Beach (A Coruña)

This is a classic spot in the north of the mainland. It is next to Barrañán beach, in Arteixo, and for most of the year it is visited by surfers.

Granatilla Beach (Almeria)

This unspoilt beach of sand and volcanic rock is located in Mojácar but almost at the gates of the Cabo de Gata National Park, as if marking the entry point to a specially protected area.