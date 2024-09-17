The magical gorge in the south of Spain which you can hike and swim through

Pablo Marinetto Granada Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 18:11 | Updated 18:33h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

In the heart of Granada province in the south of Spain lies one of the best kept secrets of the Andalucía region's natural heritage: the Barranco de la Luna. This impressive gorge, sculpted by erosion over millions of years, stands as a hidden paradise for lovers of adventure and natural beauty. With depths reaching up to 30 metres and crystal-clear waters it offers a unique experience for adventure junkies.

The formation of this geological wonder, next to the village of Saleres, began millions of years ago when water, through a continuous process of erosion, began to sculpt the rocks in the area. The action of water on the limestone formations has given rise to a series of narrow galleries and deep ravines which reveal themselves to visitors as a veritable underground labyrinth.

The walls of the ravine rise up to 30 metres in some sections, creating a spectacular atmosphere. The light filtering through the openings in the rocks produces a play of light and shadow that makes the setting even more breathtaking.

Play of light and shadows in the Barranco de la Luna gorge. Diputación de Granada / Ramón Martín

It is possible to swim through Barranco de la Luna. The tour begins with a hike and the crystal clear waters clearly show the rocky bottom and underwater formations, so the sensation of swimming in this environment is unique.

The swim is not too long and the experience can vary depending on weather conditions and how fast the water is flowing which adds an element of surprise to each visit. What you do need to be prepared for is the temperature of the water.

In the Barranco de la Luna ravine, the spectacle is also provided by the variety of flora and fauna in the surrounding area. Along the route, it is possible to observe plants adapted to a wet and rocky environment, as well as birds that nest on the walls of the ravine.

Access

To get to Barranco de la Luna you need to start at the cemetery in Saleres next to the bottom of the canyon. The cemetery has a car park and from there you must go down the side and continue along a track on the left until you reach some terraces with fruit trees. From there, head down a short stretch and reach the riverbed. Then continue upstream until you enter the canyon which is surrounded by thick river vegetation. At this point the actual route begins and the water will be ankle-deep.