World Travel Market

Granada's Costa Tropical to reach over a million people in London during World Travel Market 2025

The Almuñécar-La Herradura tourist board plans to carry out a major promotional campaign in early November, which will include screenings in Leicester Square and Victoria Station as well as coverage in leading British media

Ideal

Friday, 24 October 2025, 17:30

The Almuñécar-La Herradura tourist board on Granada province's Costa Tropical is set to launch an ambitious international promotional campaign in London at the beginning of November, coinciding with the World Travel Market (WTM 2025), one of the biggest tourism fairs in the world.

The promotion aims to strengthen the destination among the British market, the main source of international tourism to the municipality and to enhance its image as an authentic, sustainable and quality Mediterranean destination.

Mayor of Almuñécar Juan José Ruiz Joya explained that "this campaign represents a qualitative leap in our international promotion strategy. Almuñécar-La Herradura will be projected in the most iconic areas of London, showing its Mediterranean identity, its natural wealth and its hospitality, all with a clear message: we are a destination that combines sun, culture, sustainability and quality of life".

The plan includes two high-visibility promotions in iconic locations in central London: 'TubeScreen - Victoria Station' on the London underground will run from 3 to 6 November, coinciding with the fair. For four days, 58 high-definition digital screens located along the escalators of Victoria Station will continuously broadcast the Almuñécar-La Herradura advertisement, with more than 334,000 broadcasts and a potential reach of up to 600,000 people. In addition, brand ambassadors will offer tourist information and promotional material to the public.

The second campaign will take place in Leicester Square, in the heart of London's West End, where for four days a ten-second advertisement will be projected continuously every minute on two 63 square metre giant screens, reaching an estimated visual impact of more than 400,000 people. In addition, three tourism ambassadors will distribute information leaflets and promotional items, reinforcing the destination's visibility and brand.

According to data from the tourist board, during 2024 more than 22,000 British visitors stayed in Almuñécar-La Herradura, which represents 14.69 per cent of the total number of international tourists. The British market continues to show sustained growth in the number of visitors and overnight stays.

