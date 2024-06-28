Kind-hearted locals of Costa Tropical resort rally round to support to family of beach bar that burnt down

Pilar García-Trevijano Almuñécar Friday, 28 June 2024, 18:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Rubén Jerónimo, owner of the Deportivo chiringuito (beach bar) in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical is grateful for the show of love, support and the offer of help he has received from his neighbours, friends and customers after the establishment caught fire on Sunday 23 June.

The fire broke out at around 6am and the first call to the fire brigade was made by a passer-by who spotted smoke coming out of the bar. It took the fire brigade less than 20 minutes to arrive at the scene. The main hypothesis is that the blaze was caused by an electrical short circuit.

The owner has explained how friends have offered to help with cleaning and repairing the restaurant. "They are really helping us, and at times like this you realise how much friendship is worth and how much people value the work we do at the chiringuito. The employees, the insurance... everyone has been very sympathetic towards us. Even from something so bad you can get something good out of it," he explains.

The chiringuito opened at the end of the 1980s on Almuñécar's Velilla beach and has remained in the same family. The first owners were Rubén Jerónimo's parents, Antonio and Carmen, who at the ages of 84 and 81 are retired and the family business has passed down to the next generation.