Almuñécar promotes a youth business mission to Marrakech in search of new business opportunities. Ayuntamiento de Almuñécar
Business

Young entrepreneurs from Granada's Costa Tropical in search of new business opportunities in Marrakech

Almuñécar's councillor for youth, Francisco Rodríguez, has presented an initiative which will connect the town with emerging sectors during a trip to Morocco in December

C. L.

Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 18:21

A group of young entrepreneurs from Almuñécar on Granada's Costa Tropical will travel to Marrakech from 11 and 14 December to participate in activities, forums and seminars aimed at establishing contacts with local professionals.

They will meet people from sectors including agriculture, construction, technology, renewable energies, gastronomy and beauty, with the aim of detecting synergies and possible avenues for collaboration.

Francisco Rodríguez, councillor for youth at Almuñécar town hall on Granada's Costa Tropical, explained that the project forms part of the support that Almuñécar town hall has been offering to youth training and employment schemes.

He said that it "is a step forward in the town hall's commitment to youth and employment, which is added to all the training proposals that are offered throughout the year". He went on to explain that the goal is to open horizons and promote real experiences in international markets.

Rodríguez also explained that the proposal has the backing of the BNI Granada Sur, an organisation specialising in networking and promoting business meetings both nationally and internationally.

