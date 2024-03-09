Avalanche alert level raised to maximum in Andalucía's Sierra Nevada due to 'extreme risk'

C. Á. / E. P. Saturday, 9 March 2024, 15:14 | Updated 15:20h. Compartir Copiar enlace

The Sierra Nevada ski resort in Andalucía's Granada province will remain closed this Saturday, 9 March, due to «adverse weather conditions, especially strong gusts of wind that prevent the operation of the resort's mechanical equipment».

Sources from Cetursa, the public company that manages the popular ski resort, told Europa Press that the closure has been forced as a result of the storm front that has affected the area during Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.

From the Sierra Nevada the company pointed out that, as a result of the heavy snowfall recorded this Saturday, the area is at extreme risk of avalanche (5 out of 5).️ Ski staff at the station, taking advantage of the closure due to wind, have carried out snow avalanche rescue drills. They warn that maximum respect must be shown for the signposting on the slopes in the coming days.

The company said that «staff will assess the effect of this latest snowfall, which will continue for the rest of today, according to the forecasts». In addition, regarding the resumption of activities on the slopes, they have said that «the resort will open in the next few days, when the storm calms down».

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) maintains the yellow warning for snowfall in the Sierra Nevada and Alpujarras area, where an accumulation of snow is expected at areas above 1,400 metres in altitude. Likewise, until 3pm this Saturday, an amber warning for heavy rainfall affects this area, where an accumulated total of 80mm is forecast in a 12-hour period.

On the coast of Granada province, a yellow warning is also in place for rain until the same time of day, where the accumulated rainfall could reach 60mm. In addition, a yellow warning has been activated in this area for winds from the west and southwest which could reach 50 to 60 kilometres per hour - force seven - and waves of between two and three metres in height.