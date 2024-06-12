Granada residents to protest against mass tourism at iconic Mirador de San Nicolás this weekend

Javier F. Barrera Granada Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 22:48 Compartir Copiar enlace

Albayzín Habitable, a residents association in Granada's Albaicín area, is organising a protest against mass tourism on Sunday 16 June in one of the most popular places for tourists in the city: the Mirador de San Nicolás, which has spectacular views of the Alhambra. The protest will start at 11am and follows what the association describes as the "success" of the last protest held on 22 May on Plaza de San Bartolomé.

The objectives of Albayzín Habitable are clear. "We demand limits to property prices and mass tourism that are destroying our city. We want the Albaizín and Granada to remain habitable."

In their own words, "Albayzín Habitable. It is a platform of neighbours that was created to demand from Granada hall and the Junta de Andalucía limits to the mass tourism that overflows our neighbourhood".

The group goes on to claim: "If immediate measures are not taken, the Albaizín, one of the most beautiful, popular neighbourhoods in the world, will soon become just a sad decoration."