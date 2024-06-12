Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A couple stroll through the Albaicín in front of anti-tourist graffiti in 2019. SUR
Granada residents to protest against mass tourism at iconic Mirador de San Nicolás this weekend
Tourism

Granada residents to protest against mass tourism at iconic Mirador de San Nicolás this weekend

Albayzín Habitable is calling for limits on real estate speculation and demonstrating against the touristification of the historic district

Javier F. Barrera

Granada

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 22:48

Albayzín Habitable, a residents association in Granada's Albaicín area, is organising a protest against mass tourism on Sunday 16 June in one of the most popular places for tourists in the city: the Mirador de San Nicolás, which has spectacular views of the Alhambra. The protest will start at 11am and follows what the association describes as the "success" of the last protest held on 22 May on Plaza de San Bartolomé.

The objectives of Albayzín Habitable are clear. "We demand limits to property prices and mass tourism that are destroying our city. We want the Albaizín and Granada to remain habitable."

In their own words, "Albayzín Habitable. It is a platform of neighbours that was created to demand from Granada hall and the Junta de Andalucía limits to the mass tourism that overflows our neighbourhood".

The group goes on to claim: "If immediate measures are not taken, the Albaizín, one of the most beautiful, popular neighbourhoods in the world, will soon become just a sad decoration."

