Watch as police dog sniffs out 25 tonnes of hashish, worth around 50 million euros on open market, in Spanish city port

A lorry coming to Spain from Morocco, allegedly on its way to Perpignan (France) and supposedly carrying melons, entered the 'cabotage' customs control-checking area at the port of Algeciras. It is where checks are made when goods from outside a country are being transported to another. Everything was going more or less normally until a dog from the Guardia Civil's canine unit grewincreasingly twitchy and showed signs of wanting to 'mark' the shipment as suspicious.

The police handler, realising that her dog had detected something fishy, quickly raised the alarm. A thorough inspection of the vehicle's trailer then began. Inside the wooden crates where the fruit was supposed to be, bales and bales of hashish began to appear under a covering of sawdust.

In total there were 22 wooden crates, each with only a small quantity of melons. Most of the contents were hashish. That's 25,000 kilos, some 25 tonnes, making this one of the most important seizures of its kind ever carried out in the Strait of Gibraltar. It is estimated that such a huge haul could have a street value of around 50 million euros.

The driver of the lorry has been arrested on suspicion of an offence against public health and has been handed over to the courts.

According to the Guardia Civil and the Spanish tax authority's customs surveillance service, it is the largest seizure of hashish trafficked by road since 2015. Then, almost 48 tonnes of hashish were seized, also in Algeciras, although the drugs were hidden across two lorries.