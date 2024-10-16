Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
X / @BomberosCbpc
This is the heart-warming moment a trapped deer was rescued by firefighters in Andalucía
 

This is the heart-warming moment a trapped deer was rescued by firefighters in Andalucía

This video captured the moment the terrified animal was freed using ropes, a sling and a winch

La Voz

Cadiz

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 18:27

Opciones para compartir

Firefighters have freed a deer after it became trapped inside a drainage gulley in the Andalusian province of Cadiz in the south of Spain.

Deer are being seen quite frequently throughout Cadiz and neighbouring Malaga province as it is the rutting (mating) season, specifically in the Alcornocales natural park, but they are also on edge lately due to the recent storms that have hit the area.

Related article

Recently, firefighters rescued a deer that had become trapped in a drainage channel, on the CA-8201 road, at kilometre three. "With ropes, a sling and the fire engine's winch it was possible to rescue the animal without causing any harm," they said.

Authorities are calling on motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads as the recent rains are causing various incidents, especially away from the main roads.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Oktoberfest comes to Costa del Sol's 'little Germany'
  2. 2 Water cuts in eastern Costa del Sol towns bumped up again, from 10pm to 7.30am
  3. 3 Popular tourist attraction in Malaga province nominated for top award: this is how you can vote for it
  4. 4 Blaze rips through seven vehicles in Costa del Sol town
  5. 5 New bare knuckle lightweight champion crowned in historic Marbella bout
  6. 6 When Andalusian means Spanish
  7. 7 Benalmádena Ladies Walking Football Club hope to hit the mark with international tournament
  8. 8 Fuengirola and Benalmádena sign historic four-year El Jardín stream agreement
  9. 9 More than 2,500 walkers explore Marbella countryside at four-day hiking festival
  10. 10 Juliette Binoche collects honorary award at Malaga's French film festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad