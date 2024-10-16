This is the heart-warming moment a trapped deer was rescued by firefighters in Andalucía

La Voz Cadiz Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 18:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Firefighters have freed a deer after it became trapped inside a drainage gulley in the Andalusian province of Cadiz in the south of Spain.

Deer are being seen quite frequently throughout Cadiz and neighbouring Malaga province as it is the rutting (mating) season, specifically in the Alcornocales natural park, but they are also on edge lately due to the recent storms that have hit the area.

Recently, firefighters rescued a deer that had become trapped in a drainage channel, on the CA-8201 road, at kilometre three. "With ropes, a sling and the fire engine's winch it was possible to rescue the animal without causing any harm," they said.

🗓️14/10/24 ⏰02.45h



📹📷 Momento en el que el parque de #Jimena libera a un ciervo atrapado en una arqueta en la CA-8201, Km.3.

Con cuerdas, eslinga y el winche del camión se ha podido rescatar al animal sin causarle ningún daño.



1 🚒 autobomba rural pesada (R-22)

2🧑🏼‍🚒#CBPC pic.twitter.com/lA9M7FugQO — Consorcio de Bomberos de la Provincia de Cádiz (@BomberosCbpc) October 14, 2024

Authorities are calling on motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads as the recent rains are causing various incidents, especially away from the main roads.