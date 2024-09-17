Deer rutting season arrives in the south of Spain with bellowing stags and a battle of antlers

La Voz de Cádiz Cadiz Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 10:03 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Every year, the other fauna of the Andalucía region in southern Spain step aside to make way for a unique and breathtaking spectacle: the local deer in rut, a natural phenomenon that marks only the beginning of rutting season for these majestic animals and which, in many of the protected areas of the region, becomes a top-notch ecotourism attraction. With this experience visitors can observe at close quarters how wildlife goes through its life cycle in a unique environment, while raising awareness about the conservation of natural areas.

The rut (from the Latin verb 'rugire' meaning 'to roar') is the name given to the entire rutting period for deer, when the stags emit powerful roars or bellows to attract the hinds and mark their territory against other competing males, especially any aspiring young bucks. These resounding roars, heard mainly at dawn and dusk, are the prelude to impressive fights between males battling for the right to mate and rule the harem.The fights, which can last several minutes, are characterised by the clashing, even locking, of the antlers on both stags, producing a spectacle that, while impressive, rarely ends with fatal consequences.

Andalucía, with its vast network of natural parks, offers several locations where this phenomenon can be observed in all its splendour. Some of the most outstanding are:

When and how to observe the rutting season

The rutting season in Andalucía usually takes place between mid-September and early October, depending on the weather conditions each year. This period, which coincides with the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, is one of the most eagerly-awaited moments for lovers of nature and ecotourism.

To enjoy this phenomenon responsibly, it is essential to respect both the animals and the environment. The natural parks of Andalucía have well-signposted hiking trails that allow visitors to access observation points without disturbing the natural behaviour of the fauna. It is also recommended to go with specialised guides who can guarantee a safe and respectful experience.

Another alternative is to catch a rut while on a bike tour, which is an environmentally friendly way of travelling along the designated roads where there is the opportunity to enjoy nature at its best. The roads that criss-cross the natural parks are signposted, guaranteeing the safety of cyclists and respect for the environment.

Andalucía is home to several species of deer, although the common deer, also known as the red deer (Cervus elaphus) is the main player during rutting season. These animals, characterised by their imposing antlers and their ability to adapt to different environments, inhabit mountainous areas as well as Mediterranean forests, marshes and even meadows and pastures.

In addition to the common deer, other deer species can be found in Andalucía like the fallow deer (Dama dama) that, although they do not participate in rutting season with the same vigour as red deer, also play an important role in local ecosystems. These species, together with others such as the roe deer (Capreolus capreolus), constitute an essential part of Andalucía's wildlife and a highly valuable tourist resource.

The Junta de Andalucía has supported various initiatives to promote sustainable tourism in its natural parks, ensuring that activities such as the observation of the 'berrea' (as the rut is called in Spanish) are carried out in harmony with the environment.

This commitment to the preservation of the natural environment also extends to the protection of deer and other species that inhabit the parks. The Junta, together with environmental organisations, has set up projects to control deer populations, improve their habitats and promote sustainable hunting practices that contribute to the conservation of local wildlife.

In addition, visitors are encouraged to complement their experience of the 'berrea' with gastro-tours and rural tourism that allow them to get to know the rich culture and traditions of the areas adjacent or within the region's natural parks.

Los Alcornocales natural park

Occupying land that falls into both provinces of Cadiz and Malaga, this park is one of the last remnants of the original and vast Mediterranean forest that covered most of southern Spain. It is a refuge for deer and other mammals. The combination of its ecological wealth and spectacular landscapes makes it an ideal place to witness the rutting season.

Natural park of the Sierras of Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas

This, the largest protected land mass in Spain, is home to a large population of deer. Here, rutting season takes place amidst mountains, rivers and lush pine forests. Its numerous hiking trails allow visitors to access strategic points for safe observation.

Sierra de Andújar natural park

This park in the province of Jaen is famous for its abundant wildlife, including not only deer, but also the Iberian lynx. Rutting season here is particularly impressive thanks to the echoes generated by the stags bellowing in the mountains that make up the Sierra de Andújar.

Sierra Morena natural park in Seville

This location affords another excellent opportunity to experience this phenomenon of nature. In this environment, the deer can find ideal habitats for their fighting and mating, and visitors can enjoy their beauty.

Sierra de Hornachuelos natural park

This park in Cordoba province is an iconic place to witness the rut in southern Spain. Its vast expanse of Mediterranean forests and mountain ranges offer an ideal habitat for the deer that, every autumn, carry out this impressive mating ritual, attracting nature-loving visitors.

Doñana: both a natural and National Park

Although known primarily for its birds, Doñana is also home to deer populations that can be seen in the marshlands and mountain areas during rutting season. The wealth of fauna in this park, which is also a Biosphere Reserve, makes observing the rut here an unrivalled experience.