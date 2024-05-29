Two-year-old boy spotted crawling along road in south of Spain while his parents were out drinking

Josu García Cádiz Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 19:50 | Updated 20:00h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A little boy, almost two years old, was found alone crawling along a road in the Cadiz province of Andalucía at about 2am last weekend while his parents were out drinking at a bar in the local area. The couple, who are separated and have a criminal record, gave a statement on Tuesday 28 May to the juvenile prosecutor's office

According to a Guardia Civil spokesperson, the little boy was spotted by a couple who were driving towards El Palmar, in Vejer de la Frontera, and had to swerve to avoid him as he was in the middle of the road. What they initially thought was a toy doll turned out to be a crawling child, so they stopped and called the emergency services.

After searching the local area, police located the parents, who were taken to the Vejer police headquarters, and after contacting the judicial authority were released pending a statement to be made to the juvenile prosecutor's office. Police also found a man with symptoms of having drunk a large quantity of alcohol who said he "hadn't realised" the child had been left in his care.

Similar cases have been reported recently. Less than a week ago, a woman was arrested in Logroño for leaving her six-year-old daughter alone to go out "for a few beers" - the little girl had to cross several streets alone to reach the party area where her mother was. And earlier this month, two Murcia Local Police officers were shocked to find a two-year-old boy wandering alone in the early hours of the morning through the streets of the city while his parents were out partying.