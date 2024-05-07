Two-year-old boy found wandering the streets alone in Spain while his parents were out partying

Andrea Gantes Madrid Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 13:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Local Police in Murcia found a two-year-old boy wandering alone in the streets of the city in the early hours of last weekend while his parents were out partying. The mother and father were subsequently arrested.

Two officers on patrol in the middle of the night were shocked to find the child walking alone in the road, completely unprotected. Meanwhile, the parents were partying in a discotheque not far away. The incident happened in the Atalayas area of the city, known for its many nightclubs.

🚨Agentes del turno de noche, han detenido a los padres de un niño de 2 años que deambulaba solo por la calzada esta madrugada en #Atalayas. Los progenitores se encontraban en una discoteca de la zona.



El menor fue custodiado por el SEMAS, hasta que se hizo cargo un tío abuelo. pic.twitter.com/uGPGD9JvLX — Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) May 5, 2024

Officers arrested the parents, who were charged with the crime of child abandonment. The two-year-old child was taken into the care of Murcia city council's Social Services, who have been put in charge of finding a relative to take responsibility for the child pending the outcome of the case. The child is currently safe and sound in the care of a great-uncle.