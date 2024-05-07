Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Arrest of the parents of the child abandoned in Murcia. Policía Local de Murcia
Two-year-old boy found wandering the streets alone in Spain while his parents were out partying
Two-year-old boy found wandering the streets alone in Spain while his parents were out partying

Local Police in Murcia have arrested the parents and the child is in the care of his great-uncle

Andrea Gantes

Madrid

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 13:18

Local Police in Murcia found a two-year-old boy wandering alone in the streets of the city in the early hours of last weekend while his parents were out partying. The mother and father were subsequently arrested.

Two officers on patrol in the middle of the night were shocked to find the child walking alone in the road, completely unprotected. Meanwhile, the parents were partying in a discotheque not far away. The incident happened in the Atalayas area of the city, known for its many nightclubs.

Officers arrested the parents, who were charged with the crime of child abandonment. The two-year-old child was taken into the care of Murcia city council's Social Services, who have been put in charge of finding a relative to take responsibility for the child pending the outcome of the case. The child is currently safe and sound in the care of a great-uncle.

