This Cadiz town is regarded as best in Spain to live in according to a British company

On the coast of Cadiz it is possible to enjoy a pretty special quality of life . The pleasant temperatures, the great atmosphere and the fantastic beaches are some of the factors that make several municipalities in the province rather unique destinations to live in. These features have also been recognised by a market research company from the United Kingdom .

The company in question is YouGov, a British multinational plc specialising in internet-based market research and data analytics. As recently reported in the media, YouGov has identified which is the best town in Spain to live based on a series of specific criteria. This municipality just happens to be located in Cadiz province and is one of the most popular destinations in the province during the summer months.

Which town is it?

According to the YouGov report, the best town in Spain to live in is Chipiona . This town in Cadiz is one of the best known on the Andalusian coast for its incredible beaches, its famous lighthouse, its fantastic gastronomy and its family-friendly atmosphere .

These are some of the most outstanding characteristics of Chipiona, although they are not the only ones. The report also gives the lowdown on all the aspects that have made this municipality the most desirable place to live in all Spain.

Why was Chipiona selected?

As explained in the report, Chipiona is the best town in Spain to live in because it has a friendly population, a privileged climate and a unique philosophy of life. It is also worth highlighting the great cultural and gastronomic offer to be found in this municipality, also where the climate is pleasant pretty much all year round. The beaches are another very important aspect, as Chipiona has an extensive coastline of fine golden sand and warm waters.

Zoom Image of Chipiona's lighthouse la voz

How much does it cost to live in Chipiona?

According to Idealista, a leading real estate website, the current price per square metre in Chipiona stands at 2,220 euros , which represents an increase of 6.5% compared to last year. This figure makes the municipality one of the most expensive in the province, only surpassed by Cadiz city, El Puerto de Santa María, Rota, Conil, Sotogrande, Tarifa and Zahara de los Atunes .

This is the price you'd have to pay to enjoy the great advantages offered by Chipiona, now considered to be the best place in Spain to live, at least according to what these British pollsters are telling us.