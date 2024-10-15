Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Still from the video recorded in Prado del Rey as the rainwater poured through the bar. mnauelrosamarti1
Watch as customers refuse to budge from bar in Spain as torrent of flood water gushes through it
While some were filming the bizarre scene as heavy rain hit the south of the country, others just sat there calmly drinking their beers

La Voz

Cadiz

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 11:08

The midday beer is something sacred for many. A unique moment to disconnect from the stress of daily life and share a pleasant moment in the company of friends or family. It doesn't matter if it's cold, hot or if the heavens have opened, the latter being something that recently happened in Cadiz province in the south of Spain.

This is what the customers of a bar in Prado del Rey must have thought, who starred in a surreal situation last weekend. Not even the heavy rain prevented this group of people from enjoying their beer, as can be seen in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Prado del Rey was one of the many municipalities in Cadiz to be affected by the heavy rainfall over the weekend, so much so that many of the town's streets were flooded with the rainwater. In one of these streets there was a bar whose outside terrace suffered the ravages of that flood, although this did not seem to matter much to the customers who were already there.

In a video on TikTok shared by @manuelrosamarti1, it can be seen that the water completely flooded the terrace of this bar in Prado del Rey. The customers, however, took it in their stride and continued to sit tight. "No way am I moving from here", said one of them while the rest laughed.

Business as usual

The customers in the bar were not the least bit upset to see the water running rapidly under their feet as they perched on their stools. Many were filming the scene with their mobile phones and others were just calmly drinking their beer, dealing with the situation as though it were the norm.

"This is my Andalucía", "How can the waiter bring us our drinks?", "I'd rather die than be without my beer", "There's never a dull moment in Cadiz", "Waiters with wellies on", "Keep calm - that's the most important thing", "So long as the beers don't get soaked, there's no need to worry", are some of the comments that can be heard on the video.

It is clear that you should always put on a cheery smile in the face of inclement weather, as the customers of this bar have been able to demonstrate, dealing with the situation with humour and playing out yet another one of those special moments that can often only be witnessed in the south of Spain.

