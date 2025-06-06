The place in Spain where Europe and Africa meet: 'It's a real fantasy'

L.V. Cadiz Friday, 6 June 2025, 14:43 Compartir

"Where Europe and Africa join hands. Where it's never windy...". A tiktoker has published a video in which she shows the charms of Tarifa island in Andalucía - not to be confused with the Cadiz town of Tarifa nearby.

Her son asked her about the difference between the Atlantic ocean and the Mediterranean sea. She googled it as she couldn't answer him, and then they went there to check it out.

"It's super cool, it's crazy...," she says. "It's a real fantasy," were her comments when she uploaded a post on this to her TikTok channel.

Tarifa island

Tarifa island is the last rocky outcrop of the European mainland before the land plunges into the waters of the Strait of Gibraltar. Its southernmost, continental point, Punta de Tarifa, is currently occupied by a lighthouse, built in the 19th century on the site of a 16th-century watchtower. It was the first lighthouse in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Visits to Tarifa island's interpretation centre, always by reservation, are arranged by the municipal tourist office.

In 1808 the breakwater was built, linking the island to the town and port of Tarifa. From the moment of its construction it marked the dividing line between these two bodies of water. On the Mediterranean side, the sand that used to be in La Caleta is now deposited in the cove next to the island, creating what is popularly known as 'Playa Chica' (small beach), where the locals like to go, sheltered from the winds. Diving 'baptisms', or first dives, are also held there. On the other side of the isthmus, now in the Atlantic, is the start of the 10-kilometre-long, fine sandy beaches of Los Lances and Valdevaqueros.