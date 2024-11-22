Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

New traffic sign lights up social media in Spain, but what does it mean?
Motoring

La Línea town hall in Andalucía's Cadiz province has introduced this measure in a bid to prevent traffic jams and improve road safety in busy areas

L. V.

Cadiz

Friday, 22 November 2024, 15:14

For some time now La Línea town hall in the south of Spain, headed by its mayor Juan Franco, has had a sign set up next to the entrance to the main schools zone, a sign that serves especially to raise awareness among parents about their school-run behaviour as their children enter these centres of learning.

Around this school zone there is what is called in Spanish a 'supermanzana', a block of streets in a quadrant between several main streets (Jardines, Pinzones and Menéndez Pelayo) that have limited parking zones for access to schools. Parking is forbidden, as it creates traffic jams, but the council understands that sometimes it is necessary to stop the car, even if only for a few seconds, so that the youngsters can get out and go to classes.

On the sign at the entrance to this zone you could read, until now, 'kiss and go'. A short, but fond farewell and then leave the area to let the next person do their drop-off. It had raised criticism, not because of the reasoning for the sign, but because it was in English. With the lclose proximity between La Línea and Gibraltar, this was a sore point.

So the town hall has given it a twist and has localised the language so it's more Cadiz. From Thursday this week it will read the following: 'un besito y a juí'. Juí comes from the Spanish verb 'huir', literally meaning to flee or make a run for it.

The change has been widely accepted, although some people don't understand the 'juí' part of it - to flee as mentioned above - in grammatically correct Spanish.

The modifications which came into force on Thursday and will provide more than 80 additional parking spaces.

A popular request

Under the text of 'un besito y a juí' vertical signs have been erected to warn drivers of the authorisation to make one-minute stops to drop off and pick up schoolchildren between the hours of 8.45 to 9.15am and 1.45 to 2.15pm. This measure is similar to the one adopted in Avenida de España, which allows parents to park momentarily at the school gates to drop off and pick up their children.

Councillor Raquel Ñeco pointed out that this 'supermanzana' measure basically entails the elimination of two-way traffic on Calle Jardines, instead making it a one-way street in the direction of the beach. Also the avenue of Menéndez Pelayo is now one-way traffic heading towards the districts of San Bernardo and Atunara, and Calle Pinzones is a one-way street in the Gibraltar direction. These three streets, together with Avenida María Auxiliadora, will therefore become a large, rectangular-shaped 'roundabout' with one-way traffic, hence the 'supermanzana' name meaning 'big apple'.

The municipal authority stressed that the elimination of two-way traffic in the different streets will make it possible to recover more than 80 parking spaces.

Raquel Ñeco highlighted another positive aspect of creating this quadrant: that it serves as a good pilot project in traffic management in light of the imminent opening of a new hypermarket in the vicinity, with the aim of improving the flow, safety and recovery of space in this area. Its implementation is open to possible modifications in the event of any incidents that may arise.

