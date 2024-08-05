Sotogrande's India bazaar returns this August fundraising for the most in need

La Voz Cadiz Monday, 5 August 2024, 14:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Hope and Joy Foundation returns to Sotogrande this summer with its traditional India Bazaar , to be held on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 August from 10.30am until 8.30pm at Trocadero Sotogrande, in San Roque.

The event aims to raise funds for the Foundation's current projects, which include orphanages, health, water and sanitation initiatives, as well as seven socio-sports schools in India in collaboration with the Real Madrid Foundation. In addition, any funds raised will support programmes for people at risk of social exclusion in Spain.

Throughout its 23-year history, the foundation has organised this event every year, contributing to the running of more than 100 projects in 22 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Spain, directly benefiting more than 250,000 people. As María Moreno, president of the foundation, points out: "Without education there is no future, without a future there is no hope, and without hope in anything you can't have joy either. That's why the foundation is called as such". The non-profit Hope and Joy Foundation defends education and health as fundamental rights.

The India Bazaar will be open to the public from 10.30am to 8.30pm. Visitors will be able to enjoy a wide variety of stalls selling handicrafts, jewellery, Indian clothing, cosmetics, children's clothing and household textiles, typical Indian accessories, Japanese silks and costume jewellery, among other items.

As is the tradition, there will also be a charity prize draw in which 80 gift items donated by prestigious brands and collaborators will be raffled.

For those who cannot attend, there is the option of making a donation to the foundation's account ES66 2100 3169 1413 0052 1304. For more information, please contact 913 106 962.

India bazaar Where: Trocadero Sotogrande

Address: Paseo del Parque s/n, 11310 San Roque, Cadiz

Date: Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 August

Opening hours: from 10.30am to 8.30pm

A view of some of the stalls from a previous year. L. V.

The Hope and Joy Foundation is inspired by the spiritual principles of Mother Teresa of Calcutta and is characterised by its commitment to helping the most disadvantaged people. It seeks to transform poverty into self-reliance and promotes sustainable development, while expanding opportunities for the beneficiaries of its projects. The foundation's accounts are audited by Fundación Lealtad.