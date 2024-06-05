These are some of the tastiest places in Andalucía's Cadiz, according to National Geographic's Traveler magazine

Chipiona, one of the best places to eat out, according to National Geographic.

"From its beautiful pueblos blancos (white villages) to the seashore and deep into the forests, these are the essential (and gastronomic) stops on a route through Andalucía's Cadiz province," declared the prestigious National Geographic Traveler magazine.

The publication specialising in travel, gastronomy and nature has often looked to the seas to tell us about the unique culinary experiences on offer in the pueblos blancos of Cadiz province.

"However, it is quite ironic that, by just mentioning Cadiz, people are led to believe that everything that is cooked and served up is all to do with bluefin tuna or comes from the sea. However, if you look a little further afield, you will discover a very tasty province where you won't miss getting away from the cities," said the publication.

As a result National Geographic Traveler magazine compiled a list of the best places to eat in Cadiz, and SUR's sister newspaper, La Voz, tends to agree with its choices.

Vejer

Less than twenty kilometres from Vejer de la Frontera and with 'retinta' beef as the star ingredient on its menu, Aasador La Castillería has built up a well-deserved reputation as one of the best steakhouses in Spain. A restaurant run by Juan Valdés that has brought thousands of meat addicts to Vejer de la Frontera looking for that grill experience.

El Bosque

National Geographic Traveler also mentions this different foodies' treasure that makes "cheese, honey and cured meats its three gastronomic pillars." El Bosqueño cheese factory serves as a place of pilgrimage for those in search of quality cheeses. El Bosque's charcuterie is also a must to fill your bags with 'morcones' (a sausage made from tripe), chorizos or their unique white blood sausage.

Medina Sidonia

In this part of Cadiz the territory ruled by the 'alfajor' (a type of caramel biscuit) is dominated by Medina-Sidonia. Almonds, hazelnuts and honey, lots of honey, make up the heart of this Christmas treat. Before passing through the bakery of Aromas de Medina, the savoury side can be enjoyed in places like Venta La Duquesa, a charming restaurant where the favourite dish is the classic rice with rabbit.

Chipiona

The galeras (mantis shrimps) of Chipiona are what this magazine calls a "blessing". Here we are in the land of Rocío Jurado and the Sanctuary of the Virgen de la Regla. A place where you can also fall in love with moscatel wine, which here is almost worshipped like a religion in its bars, taverns and chiringuitos. Try both in Casa Paco or El Quinto Pino further inland.

Zahara de los Atunes

This is one of the favourite towns for tourists, as bluefin tuna is the must-have dish to sample when passing through. Restaurants such as Manuela y Manuel, where the tuna with tomato is the main dish to try. "An infallible classic to turn to during tuna season."

Trebujena

For the people of Cadiz, making an authentic grape juice (mosto) is the first step in creating the fortified wines that have made the area world famous. Dishes not to be missed at the table, however, would be chickpeas with rabbit, a stew of pulses in which the rabbit, true to the irony of Cadiz, is conspicuous by its absence.

Alcalá de los Gazules

Here cabbage is the star dish. In Alcalá de los Gazules their famous variety of cabbage is spring greens (aka collard greens), and although it sounds uninspiring, it is a must-try dish. Not forgetting their gazpacho soup served hot, both a la carte and on some set lunchtime menus.