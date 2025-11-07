The city square in the south of Spain that's considered one of the most beautiful in Europe

Cadiz is one of the most attractive and beautiful cities in Spain.

History, beauty, authenticity and life in its purest form come together to compose the symphony that is the city of Cadiz in the Andalucía region of southern Spain - a place where the simple act of strolling and breathing in the aromas of the sea becomes a real pleasure. The city is full of places to discover, all wholeheartedly welcoming to visitors..

The Plaza de San Juan de Dios is one of the most emblematic spots in the city centre. It is believed to be one of the most beautiful squares in Europe, a meeting point that tells the history of the city.

Back in time, the square was known as Plaza Mayor and La Corredera. It was located next to the Puerta del Mar, now known as the Arco del Pópulo.

History says that, in the 16th century, the square was already one of the most important places of activity in the city, very well connected to the port. The town hall was also located there.

In the 18th century, Cadiz became practically the capital of the world, as it was the city from which trade with the Indies was directed. It was a city where precious goods and all kinds of products arrived and filled the markets. In those years, the market was also located in Plaza de San Juan de Dios, which made it not only the administrative but also the commercial centre.

Zoom Aerial view of Plaza de San Juan de Dios, one of the most important squares in the city of Cadiz. Turismo de Cádiz

A little more than a decade ago, the square underwent improvement work, which enhanced its beauty and banned cars, making the area the perfect place for a peaceful stroll for visitors and locals. From the square, tourists can see the town hall, the San Juan de Dios church and Casa de los Pazo Miranda.

There are numerous restaurants with terraces and a large central fountain in the area, which complements the experience. The monument dedicated to politician Segismundo Moret looks over the square from above. Moret was the minister of overseas territories in the late 19th century and he was part of the team of politicians who took the necessary steps to abolish slavery in Puerto Rico. He was appointed prime minister between 1905 and 1906.

Zoom Plaza de San Juan de Dios is a place where hundreds of tourists stroll every day. Turismo de Cádiz

The land where the square is located was covered by the sea centuries ago. Nowadays, it is a very busy spot and a gateway to the old town.