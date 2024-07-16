These are the beaches on Spain's Costa del Luz where smoking is banned and you're not allowed to light up

A. M. Cadiz Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 18:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Cadiz province has the most smoke-free beaches in all of the Andalucía region. Places where it is not allowed to light up a cigarette. There are more than twenty coastal areas where smoking is strictly forbidden or where specific smoking areas have been set up. In addition to the beaches, there are also some swimming pools where smoking is not allowed.

For Cadiz these are the following beaches that are smoke-free:

Beaches of Cadiz Algeciras: Getares (Antiguo Nido area), La Concha

Arcos de la Frontera: Santiscal inland bathing area

Barbate: Caños de la Meca, El Carmen, Zahara de los Atunes, Zahora

Conil de la Frontera: El Chorrillo, La Fontanilla

La Línea: Levante

El Puerto de Santa María: La Puntilla

Puerto Real: La Cachucha, La Ministra and El Conchal

Sanlúcar de Barrameda: Bonanza, Bajo Guía, Calzada-Piletas, Jara

Tarifa: Atlanterra, Bolonia, Chica, Los Lances (South and North beaches), Valdevaqueros

Vejer de la Frontera: El Palmar

Zahara de la Sierra: the bathing pool at Arroyo Molinos recreational area

This initiative is the work of the Andalusian Network of Smoke-Free Health Services and Spaces and is promoted by the Directorate-General of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management within the Junta de Andalucía. It seeks to raise awareness of the negative consequences of this unhealthy habit that kills 10,000 people a year in Andalucía. The network seeks to lessen the negative impact of smoking on the beaches of the region, promoting instead some cleaner habits to improve health and quality of life, increase environmental quality, reduce pollution and to improve the overall image of Andalucía's coastline.

This project is open to any city, town or village in Andalucía within whose municipal area there is a beach or swimming pool. Applications can be made online. In this way, those wishing to go smoke-free must pass through an assessment and accreditation process to be awarded one of four levels: member, bronze, silver and gold. It is each participating town hall's responsibility to undertake to implement the policies it sees fit to keep selected beaches pool areas smoke-free, to ensure that they are adequately signposted and to provide information to users as to how to keep the area smoke-free.