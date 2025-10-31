This is the only city in Spain among the 25 best Lonely Planet destinations for 2026

La Voz Cadiz Friday, 31 October 2025, 17:44 Share

The city of Cadiz in Spain's Andalucía region has been selected as the only Spanish destination in Lonely Planet's 'Best in Travel 2026', highlighting its carnival, its "magnificent" restaurants, its "archaeological remains" and its flamenco shows.

The latest edition of this guide, now in its 16th year, brings together a total of 25 destinations and 25 recommended experiences for the coming year. Photographs and content about the selected destinations will be available on the Lonely Planet website and social media channels.

The well-known travel guide company also recommends visiting classic destinations such as Phuket (Thailand), Mexico City (Mexico) and Ireland, as well as other places such as Theodore Roosevelt National Park (USA), Reunion Island and the Liberdade district of São Paulo (Brazil).

Alongside these, the list includes Botswana, Peru, Jeju Island (South Korea), the Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park and the Outback (South Australia), Sardinia (Italy), Tunisia, Barbados, the Solomon Islands, Maine (USA), Quetzaltenango (Guatemala), Jaffna (Sri Lanka), Utrecht (Netherlands), Cartagena (Colombia), Finland, Quy Nho'n (Vietnam), British Columbia (Canada), Siem Reap (Cambodia) and North Island (New Zealand).

As for experiences, Lonely Planet has something for every type of traveller: from experiencing a little-known carnival like Spicemas in Grenada in the Caribbean, or joining the football fever that surrounds the Premier League in England, to braving the rapids of the Colorado River in the USA.

In addition, foodies can enjoy a cultural tour of Dubai's old town, while wildlife enthusiasts will find it irresistible to track desert elephants in Namibia or sail alongside whales in the Azores.