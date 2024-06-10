Narco-boat crew member dies after chase and collision involving customs surveillance vessel off coast of Spain

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo / Juan Cano Madrid / Malaga Monday, 10 June 2024, 18:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

There has been another drug trafficking fatality in the waters off Cadiz province in Spain's Andalucia region. This time a crew member of a narco-boat used for drug trafficking died on Saturday night in the Caños de Meca area, in Barbate, during a chase involving a patrol boat of the Servicio de Vigilancia Aduanera (SVA) customs surveillance service. In the collision between the two vessels, another of the occupants of the narco-boat was also injured.

According to police sources, the collision between the two vessels happened at around 9.40pm after the traffickers' boat made a risky manoeuvre to try to get away from the SVA vessel. After the impact, the two crew members of the recreational boat fell into the water and were injured.

The two people were immediately rescued and taken to the port of Barbate. However, before reaching dry land, one of the crew members, an undocumented Moroccan, suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest. The SVA officers and the medical assistance services at the port tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

The other crew member, a Spaniard with a history of drug trafficking, was injured, although the seriousness of his injuries is still to be assessed.

Following the collision, another customs surveillance service vessel recovered the narco-boat and four of the bales of hashish carrying 113 kilos of drugs.

Four dead

Saturday's death in Caños de Meca is the fourth drug trafficking death in the Strait of Gibraltar this year. On 10 February last, two Guardia Civil officers (David Pérez Carracedo, 43, and Miguel Ángel Gómez González, 39) were killed when their craft was deliberately rammed by a narco-boat in the port of Barbate.

On 31 January, a 'petaquero' (a drug trafficker's assistant who fuels the gliders) died at the mouth of the Guadalquivir after colliding with another Guardia Civil patrol boat.