Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
More than 90 vehicles evicted from illegal campsites in Tarifa
Environment

More than 90 vehicles evicted from illegal campsites in Tarifa

The Guardia Civil and Local Police collaborated to break up several such campsites in the Los Carriles area of this Cadiz town

L.V.

Friday, 23 May 2025, 18:29

On Wednesday morning Guardia Civil from the main station in Tarifa, in collaboration with Local Police, broke up several illegal campsites that were located in the area known as Los Carriles , in the municipality of Tarifa , and in which more than 90 vehicles were identified and ordered to move on.

Some 70 tickets have been issued, most of them for camping and lighting fires in unauthorised locations, littering in the natural environment and driving vehicles off authorised roads and tracks.

The operation is part of the efforts carried out to control camping and related activities to prevent degradation of the natural environment . The aim is to detect and prevent potential environmental damage to the area and its natural resources, prevent fires, the uncontrolled dumping of rubbish and vehicle traffic driving through unauthorised areas.

In view of this, the Guardia Civil wished to remind the public that, when in the countryside, beaches or recreational areas, you are not permitted to light fires, discard cigarette ash, butts or any other burning object, or leave paper, plastic, glass, food scraps or any other kind of waste or rubbish outside the containers or bins provided for this purpose.

It is also forbidden to dump any type of waste in rivers, seas, streams or any body of water in general. The same goes for cleaning: no detergents, soaps or bleach to be used in our waterways for washing or scrubbing dishes or other personal items, nor for cleaning vehicles or other non-domestic objects.

In addition to this, it is forbidden to drive vehicles off-road and to carry out any type of activity that could harm the soil, water, flora or fauna. Neither can you cut or uproot plants, branches, fruit and trunks of any kind without the corresponding authorisation. As for fauna, it is forbidden to disturb or cause damage to livestock, as well as to cause any kind of nuisance to wild animals.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A Costa del Sol town at the heart of an international Mediterranean Sea sustainability initiative
  2. 2 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  3. 3 Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway
  4. 4 Woman dies in Gibraltar after falling from window
  5. 5 Marbella nationalities summit focuses on elderly community
  6. 6 Restaurante Playa Bella: 50 years preserving the essence of traditional Spanish cuisine
  7. 7 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town halls study use of seawater for beach footbaths
  9. 9 Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground
  10. 10 Why renting a car at Malaga airport is key to exploring the province

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish More than 90 vehicles evicted from illegal campsites in Tarifa